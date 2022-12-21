City's parks and rec offers free ice skating, bowling for youth

Parents know kids can have two emotions during the holidays.

They can be very excited beforehand and bored thereafter.

Here’s where the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department can help.

The department is offering various activities for children and youth during the holiday break.

Parents can still register their kids in kindergarten through eighth grade for bowling set from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St., in Fremont. Parents need to pre-register their children for the event. As of Tuesday morning, two openings were still available for Dec. 22 and 15 for Dec. 29.

To pre-register go to: https://fremontrecreation.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.

The bowling is free, but kids need to bring money if they want to purchase concessions.

Kids from kindergarten to 12th grade can participate in free ice skating from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 28, 30 and Jan. 3 and 4 at Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Registration takes place at the ice arena. Skates are provided for free to use by the Fremont Family YMCA. Participants can bring their own ice skates as well.

Nick Hansen, director of the parks and recreation department, believes youth benefit by participating in these activities.

“It gives kids something to do during the break,” Hansen said. “It allows a lot of people to join in a program with their friends or families during Christmastime.”

He notes another benefit.

“It gets them out of the house and gets them moving a little bit so they’re not cooped up all winter break,” Hansen said.

Hansen also hopes another activity will be available for youth during the break.

“If we’re lucky enough, Mother Nature will bring us some snow and then the sled hill at Clemmons Park will be open for some great times sledding,” he said.

In past years, the parks department could help Mother Nature out with its snow machine, but that equipment is no longer operable.

“That snow machine is out of commission,” Hansen said. “It hasn’t made snow in quite some time.”

Hansen notes that the sled hill is an unsupervised hill, but patrons need to follow the rules posted.

More information about the parks and recreation department is available at https://www.fremontne.gov/846/Parks-Recreation.