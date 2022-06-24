Citywide fireworks show set July 3

In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.

This marks the 21st year for the annual fireworks display, starting at 10 p.m. July 3 at Christensen Field in Fremont. The rain date is July 4.

An estimated 20,000 people from Fremont and nearby areas watch the huge display each year, said Ron Vlach, a military veteran and chief pyrotechnic coordinator.

The show lasts approximately 20 minutes.

In past years, the night skies have been filled with huge bursts of various colors as the fireworks were shot off.

“We’re going to try something different (this year) we’ve never done before,” Vlach said. “Before you see it, you’ll feel it.”

Vlach said the new thing isn’t scary.

As in past years, Vlach pays tribute to the show’s sponsors.

“If it wasn’t for our sponsors, we couldn’t do this,” he said. “We’ve got probably 30 sponsors who do this every year.”

Vlach said there are gold, silver and bronze sponsors.

“They all contribute and it’s usually the same people every year,” he said. “And everybody’s usually pretty happy the next day (after the show).”

Vlach said people from Omaha and Lincoln drive to Fremont to see the family friendly show.

“We’re the only ones that can put a show on, on a mile of our (airport) runway,” he said.

He said people park on a hilltop about 3 miles north of Fremont. Many park around Christensen Field and to the west along Business Park Drive.

“The stuff we shoot is pretty much large stuff so you can see it from a long ways away,” he said.

A big finale is planned.

Vlach, who owns Victory Marine in Fremont, served two tours of duty in Vietnam in the U.S. Army.

He has coordinated the annual fireworks show for years and spends months beforehand raising funds.

“Fourth of July is the celebration of America,” Vlach said. “It’s not a Veterans Day, but it’s a veteran’s holiday. If it wasn’t for the veterans who served, we wouldn’t enjoy things like this.”

