Citywide mask mandate in Fremont will not be considered, Spellerberg says

He added that he was impressed with the people of Fremont, saying he believed the community was doing a good job of voluntarily wearing masks when entering public spaces.

“They are wearing the masks and a lot of businesses are requiring them when you walk in,” he said. “People have taken it upon themselves to protect one another and do what they can.”

Spellerberg said he would put his faith in the people of Fremont to do whatever was necessary to slow the spread of the virus in the area.

“I don’t think the mandate is necessarily the answer to kind of help that,” he said. “And, enforcing that can also be difficult as well. I just think that we all know where we’re at at this point with where the virus is and, collectively together, we can all do our part.”

He added that he believes Fremonters understand the situation in the area, which will only reinforce their desire to follow recommended guidelines.

“I think, when it comes down to it, we want to protect each other,” Spellerberg said. “We want to do what’s right for each other. We’re Nebraskans and we understand the seriousness of this and we’re going to do everything we can. I have faith in them.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.