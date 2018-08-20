Fremont Police Lt. Kurt Bottorff remembers when there were more Neighborhood Watch groups in Fremont.
Now, there are only two.
Maxine Turner hopes to change that.
Turner is part of the Fremont Area Women of Today group, which is sponsoring a Citywide Neighborhood Watch reorganization meeting.
The public is encouraged attend to the meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the education center of First State Bank, 1005 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
A Neighborhood Watch program involves groups of people living in the same areas, who want to make their neighborhoods safer by working together and with local law enforcement to reduce crime and improve their quality of life.
Each neighborhood would form a group of residents. A chairperson would meet and greet neighbors and see who wants to participate. Participation is voluntary. The chairperson would collect the participants’ contact information. The chairperson decides how big the group will be and organizes the gatherings.
Turner’s group covers and “L”-shaped area from Luther to Garden City road and from there to 16th Street. The group gathers about two or three times a year, once with a potluck.
“We kind of watch out for each other,” Turner said. “If we see anything going on in the neighborhood, we call law enforcement. We’re like their eyes and ears.”
Bottorff noted important roles the groups can play.
“They look for suspicious activity not only during the day, but at night. This may involve unknown vehicles parked in their area, loitering in the streets, damaged property or other reportable measures,” he said. “They really are the voice of the community.”
Bottorff said community watch groups are more aware of issues involving their neighborhoods than police could monitor on a day-by-day basis.
Turner noted other ways group members help each other.
“If people are gone on vacation, we watch their homes,” she said.
They keep an eye on elderly neighbors, too.
A Neighborhood Watch participant might notice that mail or newspapers have been piling up on someone’s front porch for a couple of days – and that the person didn’t mention plans to go somewhere.
In that case, the Neighborhood Watch person might check on that other individual.
Group members can have city council members or some other political figure and law enforcement come to one of their meetings to address issues and talk about problem solving.
Bottorff believes Neighborhood Watch groups are effective and can deter crime.
For one thing, when people see a Neighborhood Watch sign, they know citizens in that area do care and are looking out for each other.
Law enforcement also becomes more aware of issues in a given neighborhood. Many times a chairperson will have a contact person at the police department, not to report a crime, but a concern.
Neighborhood watch participants also can share information about scams like when impostors call, falsely claiming that a would-be victim owes money to the Internal Revenue Service.
Turner also noted that a couple years ago, someone was going door to door saying they’d come here after a hurricane and were collecting money to buy diapers for their little one. When residents said they’d just buy the diapers, those people, who just wanted cash, never returned.
Other scam artists say they want upfront money to do roof, sidewalk or other home repairs.
That’s where people in a Neighborhood Watch group could tip each other off.
“Information sharing is huge,” Bottorff said.
Turner said she’s looking for block captains to get Neighborhood Watch groups started in other areas.
Someday, she’d like to have a “calling tree,” where if something is going on in one area — like several car break-ins — that Neighborhood Watch chairmen in other areas could be alerted. People in those neighborhoods then could start watching cars more closely.
Turner said people may think they have a Neighborhood Watch program in their area, because of a posted sign.
But there is only Turner’s group near Clemmons Park and another group on Keene Street. Bottorff commended the leaders of those groups.
Turner also said she would be glad to work with people wanting to start Neighborhood Watch groups in their areas.
Bottorff encourages local residents to attend the meeting.
“It will be an opportunity to learn more about Neighborhood Watch,” he said. “You’re not going to be pressured into participating, but you’re going to see the good that other community Neighborhood Watch groups are doing.”