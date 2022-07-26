Citywide worship set Friday in John C. Fremont Park

Local churches are planning “Citywide Worship” on Friday, July 29, in John C. Fremont City Park.
People of all ages are invited to the event, which begins with free food and games from 5-7 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, water and pop will be served.
A bounce house, sumo wrestling (where participants wear inflatable suits) and an obstacle course will be part of the event.
From 7-9 p.m., attendees are invited to worship together with live contemporary music.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
