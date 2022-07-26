 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Citywide worship set Friday in John C. Fremont Park

  • 0
Two pastor at desk

The Rev. JJ Hartung, left, and Pastor Robert Wilson look over materials in Wilson's office at Lifegate Fremont church. Hartung is lead pastor of Full Life Church and Wilson is campus pastor of Lifegate Fremont. Churches are planning "Citywide Worship" on July 29 in John C. Fremont City Park.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Local churches are planning “Citywide Worship” on Friday, July 29, in John C. Fremont City Park.

People of all ages are invited to the event, which begins with free food and games from 5-7 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, water and pop will be served.

A bounce house, sumo wrestling (where participants wear inflatable suits) and an obstacle course will be part of the event.

From 7-9 p.m., attendees are invited to worship together with live contemporary music.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News