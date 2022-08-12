Clarkson Street project set to begin on Monday

The City of Fremont’s Clarkson Street Asphalt Overlay Project is tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 15, on Clarkson Street from Fifth Street to 22nd Street. Construction schedules are subject to change based on weather and site conditions.

The Clarkson Street Asphalt Overlay Project includes installing ADA compliant ramps, traffic loop detectors, removal and replacement of concrete at 16th and Clarkson, adjusting structures in pavement, milling of the roadway and resurfacing of the roadway. There will be temporary road closures until work is complete.

The public is asked to pay close attention to parking restrictions and street closures so that work can be performed expeditiously.

For any questions, contact Public Works office at 402-727-2638.