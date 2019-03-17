Like many volunteers, Jason Chicoine didn’t stop for long.
The principal at Clarmar Elementary School was leading efforts at the Donation Distribution Center through the American Red Cross in conjunction with Fremont Area United Way.
On Sunday, Chicoine and other volunteers busily unloaded donated supplies - food, bottled water, paper products and clothes brought to the school.
The center is scheduled to be open until 9 p.m. Sunday and then from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
“We are taking non-perishable items - new pillows, bedding and blankets, hygiene items, infant supplies like diapers and formula, paper products, cleaning supplies, trash bags and shovels,” he said.
The center also is taking any type of new or gently used clothing.
“Any time a church or another volunteer center needs supplies, they contact us at Clarmar,” Chicoine said, adding, “We’ve got a ton of people stepping up and not only donating items, but all kinds of volunteers. It’s neat to see the Fremont community coming together and pulling through for each other.”
Chicoine said the center officially opened Sunday morning. In the school gym, volunteers organized packages of bottled water, toilet paper, diapers, cleaning supplies and other items.
By mid-afternoon Sunday, Chicoine estimated that 30 volunteers were organizing and sorting donated items, unloading trucks, and preparing to deliver those items to shelters.
“When one of the churches or Fremont Middle School or one of the other sites needs 18 cases of water they can come here and get it or we’ll deliver it,” Chicoine said.
Also at Clarmar, people were staffing tables at the Volunteer Reception Center.
A core group of about 25 people were helping local residents offering to help with a host of tasks.
Workers said 140 registered to volunteer on Saturday and 217 had registered by 2 p.m. Sunday.
Ashley Mueller, the disaster education coordinator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, stayed busy at a laptop computer.
Mueller and Jennifer Smith of Fremont are co-managing this center, building the infrastructure to intake volunteers.
“I would equate it to eHarmony for volunteers,” Mueller said. “Folks register through us with forms. We learn about their interests and skills, time commitment and when we start getting jobs or tasks that open - from the different organizations - then based on what they’re sharing with us, we match them. We try to place them where they’re most needed.
“We try to find and match people based on what they want to do and what we need them to do,” Mueller added. “We want people to feel useful.”
Mueller believes many people want to help, but don’t know how.
“This is a coordinated way to organize that, because we’re still in the response phase,” Mueller said. “We’re actively trying to deal stopping water, but at some point we’re going to move into recovery - which will be a very long process. Flood is never easy.”
Mueller stressed the importance of volunteer management.
“There is always the potential for the disaster within a disaster - and that is spontaneous, unmanaged volunteers,” Mueller said Sunday afternoon. “If we had the roads open, there would be people descending on Fremont from all over - and what do you do with them? If they’re not managed right, they can actually impede response and recovery.”
Setting up the coordinated volunteer effort early has been important.
“It gives us a chance to soft-launch our process, refine, get it better for when the roads open,” Mueller said.