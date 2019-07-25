How do you protect your digital assets?
First State Bank & Trust Company will present a class to tell area residents how to protect their digital assets — online identity, accounts and information — with proper estate planning.
The free workshop will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at First State Bank & Trust Company, 1005 East 23rd St., in Fremont.
First State has teamed up with Jeffrey Palzer, managing partner of Kellogg & Palzer, P.C., to present this session.
The topics to be covered include:
• What are digital assets?
• The importance of planning for control and transfer of digital assets.
• Legal challenges to transferring administration and control.
• Current State of digital asset law, Federal and Nebraska.
• Forms and language to include in estate planning.
Ronda Niehaus, senior vice president/trust officer, is helping to coordinate this class.
“More and more people are maintaining online accounts of some sort,” Niehaus said. “Those accounts do have a value to the holder whether it is sentimental in nature or actual monetary value.
“Legislation regarding the transfer of these types of assets at death, however, is fairly new and continues to evolve,” Niehaus continued. “It is important for people to not overlook their digital assets when establishing or reviewing their overall estate plan.”
Space for the class is limited to the first 40 registrants.
Register online at https://www.fsbtfremont.bank/index.cfm/fsbtu or by calling First State Bank & Trust Company at 402-721-2500.