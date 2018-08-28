Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a new class to help toddlers develop their musical skills.
Mommy & Me Sing (HORC 5150/18F & CRN #60275) will be held three consecutive Thursdays, Sept. 6-20, from 5:30-6:20 p.m. in the preschool room at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 325 N. Colfax St., in West Point.
Children are born with skills to excel in music, but this will diminish if the child is not exposed to different music techniques. According to leading early childhood researchers, most musical skills are learned from birth to the age of 9, when they establish their sense of pitch and rhythm. In this class, mom and their toddlers will learn simple songs, continuous movements, how to keep a beat and rhymes to help develop their skills.
The course is suitable for children ages two to pre-kindergarten.
Cost for the course, with Emma Stokely the instructor, is $15.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.