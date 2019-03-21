The flood cleanup process began in earnest in the Village of Inglewood on Wednesday.
After residents were told they could return to their homes to assess and take photos of damage to their properties on Tuesday, work began to clean up properties the next day.
“People are starting to filter back in and pump water out of their basements,” Albert Nielsen, Village Board of Trustees chairman, told the Tribune.
Roads also opened up as flood water continued to recede and Nielsen reported that by the end of the day all roads within Inglewood had been reopened.
However, Ridgeland Avenue between Boulevard Street and Hansen Road was blocked off throughout the afternoon as a large water pump worked away in the middle of the road pumping water out of flooded lawns and low-lying areas into a ditch along Boulevard Street.
Water still encroached on Boulevard Street, south of Ridgeland Avenue, but the roadway remained passable despite heavy damage to the concrete.
Nielsen reported that the village’s lift station was working, but that it was “slow going” after being overloaded with flood water on Sunday.
He again reminded residents to run sump pumps outside and not into sewer drains inside of homes, as well as to attempt to plug sewer drains so water from flooded basements would not continue to flow into the sanitary sewer, instead of the stormwater drains along streets.
“If you didn’t plug your floor drain, whatever water down there is going to go down into the sanitary sewer,” he said. “We’re getting the word out, but it’s just a matter of logistics and getting everyone on board.”
He also urged patience as the village board held a special meeting to discuss and determine the next steps for conducting inspections of homes and businesses in the village.
During the meeting, the board discussed finding inspectors to conduct inspections of electrical systems, furnace and water heaters, as well as structural integrity of buildings and homes within the village to comply with state and federal guidelines.
“We’re going to have to hit every house to check furnaces, electrical and structural integrity,” he said.
Nielsen and fellow board member Jerry Abrahamson also met with Nebraska Emergency Management, City of Fremont, and Dodge County officials at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which was set up in an operation room in Fremont’s dispatch center to coordinate emergency response efforts between all public agencies.
They reported that the village will obtain 12 walkie talkies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to help coordinate communications between village officials and the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
It was also reported at the meeting that the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department was in the process of getting operations up and running at its location at 110 Boulevard St., on Wednesday evening.
The village board has also been in contact with Red Cross to try and get an relief supply distribution center set up in Inglewood, but at this time encouraged all village residents to utilize the current distribution center at Fremont City Auditorium — 925 N. Broad St. — which is open to all residents of Dodge County who are in need of flood clean up supplies.
Updates for the Village of Inglewood can be found online at www.villageofinglewood.net.