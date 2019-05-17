The Rev. Inba Joshua Inbarasu, interim pastor for Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish, has reached many milestones.
A few of his accomplishments include:
- Serving as a senior chaplain at team at Christian Medical College and Hospital in Vellore — the second largest medical college and hospital in Asia.
- Providing leadership in chaplaincy education for 10 years.
- Being the pioneer in coordinating the first kind of Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) in India.
- Coming to Chicago in 1998 to begin his CPE supervisory educator training – so he could train chaplains. He began his supervisory journey in the Advocate Health System in Chicago and completed his training in the Iowa Health System in Des Moines.
Inbarasu had many opportunities to work at various hospitals in these systems and supervised interns and residents in the communities.
- Being certified as a full CPE supervisor with the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE) in 2007. He earned a doctorate of ministry in religion and health at Chicago Theological Seminary. He’s earned various awards and endorsements.
- Traveling extensively in India, involved in missionary work. He participated in medical mission work in Tanzania in 2008.
- Serving as chaplain educator and CPE supervisor and program director in the Alegent Creighton/CHI Health System from 2008-2017.
- Receiving, from the ELCA, the Ecclesiastical Endorsement for Veterans Affairs Chaplaincy in 2017. He serves a CPE certified educator in the Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
- Training federal chaplains in the VA in Tuskegee, Alabama, a year ago.