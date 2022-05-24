 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinic to be held for youth baseball players

Baseball players ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the 12th Annual First State Bank & Trust Company/Legion Baseball Clinic to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Schilke Field in Fremont.

The clinic will be led by Coach Jeff Hayden and the players on the First State Bank & Trust Company Legion Baseball team. Registration is free and will be accepted until Friday, June 10, but those wishing to receive a free t-shirt need to register by Monday, June 6, at 8 a.m.

Participation in a clinic like this is a great way for young players to improve baseball knowledge while practicing the fundamentals. Players and their families are invited back to watch the Junior & Senior Legion baseball game on Friday, June 17, where all clinic attendees will take the field and be announced between the Junior & Senior Game.

Players can register online at https://www.fsbtfremont.bank/index.cfm/events-promotions or by completing a registration form at any First State Bank & Trust Company branch in Fremont.

