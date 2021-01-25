Here are the closings and cancellations for Tuesday. If you have one to add to the list, email newsroon@fremonttribune.com.
SCHOOLS
* Fremont Public Schools
* Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
* Bergan Early Childhood Center
* Trinity Lutheran School
* Arlington Public Schools
* Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
* Douglas County West Public Schools
* Logan View Public Schools
* Mead Public Schools
* Oakland-Craig Public Schools (2-hour late start)
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
