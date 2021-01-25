 Skip to main content
Closings and cancellations for Tuesday
Closings and cancellations for Tuesday

Here are the closings and cancellations for Tuesday. If you have one to add to the list, email newsroon@fremonttribune.com.

SCHOOLS

* Fremont Public Schools

* Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

* Bergan Early Childhood Center

* Trinity Lutheran School

* Arlington Public Schools

* Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

* Douglas County West Public Schools

* Logan View Public Schools

* Mead Public Schools

* Oakland-Craig Public Schools (2-hour late start)

