Closures set to begin next week on U.S Highway 275 near Fremont

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced upcoming closures for U.S. Highway 275 at Morningside Road and Nebraska Highway 36.

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, March 8, at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, March 9, at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. until Friday, March 5, at 6 a.m., eastbound US-275 will be closed at Morningside Road, westbound US-275 will remain open.

And, weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, March 10, at 6 a.m. Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m. until Saturday, March 6, at 6 a.m., westbound US-275 will be closed at N-36, eastbound US-275 will remain open, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Graham Construction, Inc. of Omaha has the $61,911,454 contract. Closures are necessary for bridge girder installation at the new Fremont Southeast Beltway and US-275 Interchange.

Traffic will be maintained with a marked detour.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

