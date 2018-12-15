Hopefully by next summer, Alleecia McElroy will have a new friend.
One who sticks by her side.
And who could help prevent a dangerous health situation.
Alleecia is a 7-year-old Fremont girl with Type 1 diabetes. For months, her family has been working to raise the $15,000 needed to get her a Diabetes Alert Dog that can warn her and others if her blood sugar level goes too high or too low.
Now with the help of the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club 100 — which helped secure the last $2,000 needed—Alleecia looks forward to getting Julie, a golden retriever who’s being trained through Diabetes Alert Dogs of America.
“She’s very excited,” said her mom, Amber McElroy. “They update with videos and photos on their website every Friday so we can go in and see what (Julie) is learning.”
Alleecia is an active child, whose family includes her dad, Jake, and siblings, Addalynn, 6, and Brenten, 1 ½.
She has many friends and is involved in karate, gymnastics, volleyball and softball.
Alleecia was 6 years old when she was diagnosed with diabetes. At the time, she hadn’t been feeling well.
“We just thought it was a cold and then she got really lethargic and couldn’t really stay awake,” Amber McElroy said.
Tests at Methodist Fremont Health hospital indicated her blood sugar level was over 500, which is very high, her mom said.
Alleecia went by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, where she was diagnosed and stayed about five days.
She was placed on insulin and IV fluids as medical professionals worked to regulate her blood sugar and ketones (a type of acid produced when cells don’t get enough blood sugar).
Alleecia returned home where she gets five insulin shots a day.
Her blood sugar levels are checked before and after every meal and at midnight and 3 a.m.
McElroy said her daughter’s blood sugar levels are erratic. Sometimes in the morning, her levels go past 400. At night, they can drop very low which is especially dangerous when she’s sleeping. If her levels go too low, she can slip into a coma without warning.
The child had a sensor, but a couple nights it said her levels were normal.
“We checked her just in case and she was actually well under 50, which is dangerous enough, but if she goes below that’s when you have to send her to the hospital,” McElroy said.
The McElroys continue to check Alleecia’s blood sugar levels twice a night.
A coach at Alleecia’s school told her family about another child who is being helped by a diabetes alert dog.
With a superior sense of smell, diabetes alert dogs have an ability to sniff out high or low blood glucose and can alert their owners.
The McElroys completed a form with questions about Alleecia’s activities, personality, likes and dislikes. The questionnaire would help determine which dog would have the right temperament and energy level for Alleecia.
McElroy said it took almost four months to find Julie, who is undergoing the beginning stages of obedience training. Her environmental training will include being taught how to act in grocery stores, parks and schools.
In the meantime, the McElroys are taking samples of when Alleecia’s blood sugars are high and low. They put a swab in her mouth. The swabs are put into jars and frozen, then sent to the organization to use to train Julie how to recognize Alleecia’s scent when her levels are too high or low.
McElroy said it’s vital that Alleecia get a diabetic alert dog — and Ray Meister, a local Cosmopolitan club member would agree.
Meister, who has Type 2 diabetes, said he can tell if his blood sugar level gets too low. He perspires and becomes weak and woozy, but other people with diabetes can’t sense when their levels are too high or low.
That’s why a diabetes alert dog is so important.
“It’s a life-saver,” he said.
Cosmopolitan International is a not-for-profit service organization which focuses on fighting diabetes. It can award a $2,000 grant for people seeking a diabetes alert dog if they’ve raised the rest of the money to obtain it.
Meister, a member of the local Cosmopolitan club, contacted the McElroys about the grant. He got them an application form, which he sent in to the international organization. The McElroys were $500 short of getting the grant, but with a donation from the Meister family along with contributions from other donors those funds were obtained.
“They will have the $500 and as soon as the dog is ready to be delivered to them, our international (organization) will send the last $2,000 to the dog trainer,” Meister said.
To obtain the dog, the McElroys also received monetary assistance via a fundraiser that took place in August at Tin Lizzy Tavern in Fremont.
McElroy said she and her family are grateful for the help.
“The money and the support we’ve gotten from the Cosmopolitan Club and the community has been absolutely amazing,” she said.
McElroy believes Julie will help Alleecia.
“It’s going to allow her to live more normally, to do the things she wants to do without worrying about – hey is my blood sugar too low or something’s happening where she’s playing sports and her blood sugar starts to drop and she passes out or stumbles or get hurt,” she said. “This dog is really going to allow her to do the things she wants to do without worrying or not knowing what her blood sugars are doing.”
McElroy said the dog will alert her family — even if Alleecia is out on a softball field – by putting her paw on their laps or nudging them to test the girl’s blood sugar level.
When Alleecia’s awake, Julie will put her paw on the child’s lap or nudge her. When the child is asleep, the dog will wake her up by licking her face or jumping on her bed.
“It’s amazing what they can do,” McElroy said.
The $15,000 goes toward purchasing and training the dog. The dog will train for eight months. After that, the trainer will bring Julie to the McElroys to train with them for four or five days in their home before releasing the dog to them.
“From there, they just support us via phone if we have any questions or training seminars, those types of things,” she said. “They guarantee their dogs for life so if the dog ever stops alerting or starts having different behaviors, they’ll help us retrain the dog.”
After the McElroys have Julie, they’ll have expenses for vet visits, immunizations and screenings and additional donations would be appreciated. There is an Alleecia McElroy account at First National Bank in Fremont, where people can donate, said Alleecia’s grandma, Tammi.
Alleecia could get the dog in May, but depending on training it could be July.
So in the meantime, Alleecia is waiting for the day when her new — and undoubtedly special — friend will arrive.