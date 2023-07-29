Clubs and organizations
Whether you’re new to Fremont or a seasoned resident, there comes a time when you want to get involved in a hobby, service club or another group. The following listings should be able to help. The listings are categorized to help you find groups that might interest you.
All efforts have been made to have the list as accurate as possible at the time of publication. Changes might occur throughout the year. Email newsroom@fremonttribune.com with any changes.
FEATURED NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Keep Fremont Beautiful Inc.
Keep Fremont Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that is involved in recycling, litter cleanup, information distribution, education and city beautification. The office is at 152 E. Sixth St., Suite 105, and the phone number is 402-941-6122. Its website is keepfremontbeautiful.org. More than 20 volunteers serve on the board. KFB also helps plant trees, offers a Christmas tree recycling program, a twice-annual metal recycling drop site and an annual Eco-Fair which provides information on more than 20 environmental issues.
Fremont Area Art Association
The Fremont Area Art Association/Gallery 92 West was formed in 1960. It was incorporated as a non-profit organization and the current downtown location of 92 West Sixth St. was purchased in 1979. Gallery 92 West includes two exhibit galleries, a pottery studio, fiber studio, Art Emporium gift shop, classrooms, and an art library. The organization hosts 24 exhibits of national, regional and local art each year. All shows and artists’ receptions are free and open to the public. Art classes, gift shop items, monthly luncheons, programs and tours are available. The contact number is 402-721-7779; Email: gallery92west@92west.org; website 92west.org
ASSISTANCE
Adaptive Recreation Services
402-727-2815
Al-Anon (Families of Alcoholics)
402-721-0272
Alcoholics Anonymous
402-721-0272
American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter
402-343-7700
Care Corps' LifeHouse (Formerly Care Corps Family Services, now includes Low Income Ministry of Dodge County)
402-721-3125
Child & Adult Protective Services
800-652-1999
Child Support Enforcement
402-727-3241 or 877-631-9973
Community Alliance
402-341-5128
Community Emergency Response Team
402-727-2785
Dodge County Humane Society
787 S. Luther Road, 402-721-3282, dodgecountyhumanesociety.com
FurEver Homes, Inc Animal Rescue
402-979-8800, fetchingfureverhomes.org
The Bridge
402-721-4340 or Crisis Line 888-721-4340, info@bridgefromviolence.com
The Bridge Women’s Support Group
402-721-4340
The Bridge Rainbow Days Children’s Group for Children who Witness Domestic Violence
402-721-4340
Eastern Nebraska Community Office of Retardation (ENCOR)
402-444-6500
Fremont Health Medical Center Auxiliary Lifeline Service
402-727-3345
Habitat for Humanity Fremont Area
402-721-8771
Life Choices-Fremont Area Pregnancy Resource Center
402-721-5551
Uniquely Yours-Stability Support, Inc
402-727-8977
Lutheran Family Services
402-721-1774
Lutheran Family Services Building Families Boutique
402-941-0075
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska
Omaha office 402-333-8999 or 1-800-760-9474
Mosaic
402-753-0671
Narcotics Anonymous Info-line
402-459-9511 or 1-888-347-4446
National Runaway Switchboard
1-800-RUN-AWAY
Nebraska Children’s Home Society
402-727-0767
Nebraska VR- Vocational Rehabilitation
402-727-2900 or 1-888-585-5439
NorthStar Services
402-727-4660
Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare
402-444-6573
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church ELL Classes
402-721-6158
Salvation Army
402-721-0930
Fremont Area United Way
402-721-4157
Victims Assistance Program
402-727-2795
EDUCATION
Adult Basic Education Program Metro Community College
513-622-3000
Bell Field School- PTA
402-727-3178
Bergan Booster Club
Chris Rainforth, 402-721-9683
Bergan Catholic Key Club
402-721-9683
Bergan High School Fine Arts
402-721-9683
Bergan Parent Knight Association
402-721-9683
Bergan Recruitment Committee
402-721-9683
Clarmar School -PTA
402-727-3175
Davenport School - PTA
402-727-3173
Dodge County Family and Community Education (FCE) Council
Susan Peitzmeier, 402-317-0504
Dodge County Project Headstart
Stephanie Knust, 402-721-9022
Early Childhood Development Center
Davenport School, 402-727-3173
Educational Service Unit No. 2
Ted Deturk, administrator, 402-721-7710
English as a Second Language for Adults
531-622-3000
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel
Ruth Register, 402-317-1295, ruthregister11@gmail.com
Fremont Public Schools Alumni Association
Fremont Friendship Center
402-727-2815
Fremont Tiger Athletics Booster Club
Grant School - PTA
402-727-3171
Howard School - PTA
402-727-3169
Linden School - PTA
402-727-3150
Milliken Park School - PTA
402-727-3160
School Resource Officer
James Butts & Jesse Headid, 402-727-2677
Nebraska Extension in Dodge County
402-727-2775
Washington School PTA
402-727-3164
EMERGENCY
Dodge County Emergency Management
Tom Smith, 402-727-2785
Dodge County Local Emergency Planning Committee
402-753-7541
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Teams (REACT)
Kristen Bieremann, 402-719-6119
Dodge County Water Rescue Team
Todd Bernt, 402-727-2688
Dodge County Volunteer Firefighters
Barb Kuddes 720-1445/Steve Kuddes 720-1446
Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol
402-727-4649
Fremont Reserve Police Officers Program
Jeff Elliott, Chief, 402-727-2687
Fremont Rural Fire Protection District
Carl Nielsen, 402-727-4369
ENTERTAINMENT
Calvin Crest Camp
Craig Huffman, 402-628-6455, calvincrest.org
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series
402-941-6061
Greg Spevak Orchestra & TriTones
Greg Spevak, 402-753-1101
John C. Fremont Days
402-727-9428, johncfremontdays.org
Julies Creative Movement and Dance Studio
Julie Beaumont, 402-459-0173
Midwest Music Masters
Mike Semrad, 402-727-4943
Nebraska Music Hall of Fame Foundation (Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Mike Semrad, 402-727-4943
Pathfinder Chorus
402-639-2991
The Smoke Ring Band
Mike Semrad, 402-727-4943
FAMILY AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLUBS
Dodge County Family and Community Education (FCE) Council
Lois Coufal, 402-652-3705
Rawhide Family and Community Education Club
Lori Bunn, 402-693-2836
GARDENING
Friends of the Fremont Area Parks
Dianna Hillis, 402-720-1334
Nebraska State Arboretum
Affiliated sites: Clemmons Park Arboretum and Hormel Memorial Park Arboretum Fremont Parks Department, 402-727-2730
HEALTH
Dunklau Gardens - Methodist Fremont Health
402-727-3795, 402-721-1610
American Cancer Society
1-800-227-2345
American Diabetes Association, Nebraska Information Center
1-800-DIABETES (1-888-342-2383)
American Heart Association Omaha
402-810-6870
Arthritis Foundation Omaha
402-330-6130
Dodge County Immunization Clinic
402-727-5396 Ext. 102
Fremont Friendship Center
402-727-2815
Fremont CPR Campaign
B.J. Beaver, 402-721-9731
Methodist Fremont Health
402-721-1610
Methodist Fremont Health Volunteers
Deb Hanson, 402-727-3844
Methodist Fremont Health Auxiliary, Lifeline Service
402-727-3345
Home Health Care, Methodist Fremont Health
402-941-1699
Hospice Service, Methodist Fremont Health
402-941-1699
Nye Legacy
402-721-9300
Nye Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center
402-727-4900
Nye Rehabilitation
402-721-9224
Nye Square Retirement Community and Assisted Living
402-721-9224
Nye Wellness Center
402-721-9224
Three Rivers Public Health Department
Terra Uhing, Director, 402-727-5396
HISTORIC
Daughters of the American Revolution
Dixie Lambert, bdlambert@abbnebraska.com
Dodge County Historical Society
Jeff Kappeler- Director, 402-721-4515
Eastern Nebraska Genealogical Society
402-721-9553
Great Plains Society of Military Historians
Michael Kuhns, 402-721-2871
Louis E. May Museum
Jeff Kappeler- Director, 402-721-4515
MainStreet of Fremont Inc.
Lainey Paquette, 402-721-2264
HOBBIES
Antique Motorcycle Club of America
Jarl Rue, 402-510-3725
Bear Buddies Cherished Teddies Club
Heidi Timm, 402-620-4210
Duplicate Bridge Club
Marcy Legler, 402-727-4742
Fremont Antique Car Club
Doug Hartmann, President, 402-720-4823, Fremontantiquecarclub.com
Fremont Aviation
402-721-4520
Fremont Coin Club
Bob Missel, 402-727-1531
Fremont Model Airplane Club
Gary Hetrick, 402-721-8219
Frontier Flyers Radio Control Club
Autrey Ayers, President, 402-720-4428
Military Vehicles Collectors Club (GPS)
Scott Lackey, 402-721-5217
Nebraska Antique Bottle and Collectors Club
Joe Dickmeyer, 402-721-7466
Pathfinder Carvers Club
Gary Stolley, 402-719-1026
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club of Fremont
Dave Theophilus, 402-721-9245
Platte Valley Kennel Club
Medora Harper, 402-571-7036
Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch
James Rosenbach, 402-721-7294
Travelers Protective Association
Erv & Dave Steffen, 402-721-6220
United Commercial Travelers, Fremont Chapter
Erv & Dave Steffen, 402-721-6220
MASONIC
Masons (Cryptic, Hiram Council 7, Knight of Templar, Mount Tabor Commander 9, Royal Arch Mason, Signet Chapter 8)
402-721-4822
Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children
Ron Giesselman, 402-721-1185
Shriners Hospital
1-800-238-5055
Tangier Shrine, Omaha
402-392-0404
Tangier Oriental Band
Vern Gibson, 402-721-4066
MILITARY
American Legion Henry Teigeler Post 20 and Auxiliary
Stan Vylidal, 402-721-8835
American Legion Post 18
Steve Snover, 402-727-5924
American Legion Post 20
Wes Conklin, 402-721-3808
American Legion Voiture 1018 40 and 8
Richard Vasina, 402-647-2835
Avenue of Flags
Chris Madsen, 402-490-6712
Civil Air Patrol, Fremont Cadet Squadron
402-727-4649
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
David Rangeloff, 402-720-0364
Dodge County American Legion/Auxiliary
The American Legion Department of Nebraska, 402-464-6338
Veterans of Foreign Wars Larson-Peterson Post 854
Dale Fenske, 402-727-8135
Veteran of Foreign Wars Larson-Peterson Post 854 Auxiliary
Jane Petersen, 402-721-7038
POLITICAL
Dodge County Democratic Party
Merv Peck, 402-720-8590, dodgecodemocrats@gmail.com
Dodge County Republicans
Roxie Kracl, 402-720-6294, roxiekracl@yahoo.com
WinItBack Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County
Doug Wittmann 402-317-1270
PROFESSIONAL
Association of Life Underwriters
Tony Hale, 402-721-2484
Construction Employers Association of Fremont
Bill Parks, 402-721-7200
Cuming County Pork Producers
Dan Meiergard, 402-529-6339
Dodge County Bar Association
Spencer B. Wilson/President, 402-721-6160
Dodge County Cattlemen
402-654-2370
Dodge County Fair Board
Lisa Schole, 402-826-0155
Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce
402-721-2641
Fremont Area Childcare Association
Dawn Bassett, 402-721-4645
Fremont Area Cosmetologists
Marie Nordboe, 402-721-1328
Fremont Board of Realtors
Talia Klepper, Association Executive, fremontboardofrealtors@live.com, 402-323-6504
“My Thoughts Exactly” Writers Group
C.A. Paden, 402-727-6508
Nebraska Pork Producers
1-888-627-7675
RELIGIOUS
Calvary United Methodist Women
402-721-4626
Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Queen or the Angels 2253
Renee Brown, 402-719-4556
Episcopal Church Women
Cathy Hunt, 402-721-6563
Fremont After Five Connection (sponsored by Stone Croft Ministries)
Sue Bentlety Chairman 402-721-4522, Carol Martin Co-Chairman, 402-727-5986
Fremont Berean Bible Church Jail Ministry
402-721-2175
Fremont Church of the Nazarene Adult Bible study, youth and children’s ministries
402-727-6445
Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1498
402-721-6611
Presbyterian Women
Carolyn Nelson, 402-721-8924
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Men's Bible Study
402-721-6158
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Women's Bible Study
402-721-6158
Sinai Lutheran Church Women
Carolyn Nordstrom, 402-721-4372
St. Pat’s Catholic Church Women
Mary Flies, 402-317-2149
St. Timothy Lutheran Church Bible Study
402-721-3643
Special Sunday School classes for Adult Mentally Challenged
402-721-3643
Women of the ELCA Circles
Bonnie Phillips
Youth Activities
Carol Grasz, 402-721-8106
United Methodist Women of Calvary United Methodist Church
Janice Havranek, 402-721-4426
RETIREES AND SENIORS
Dunklau Gardens
Methodist Fremont Health
402-727-3795
Door-To-Door Van Service/Rural Transportation
Dick and Tammy 402-721-7770
Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging Case Management & Meals on Wheels
Kortnie Williams 402-721-8262
Foster Grandparent Program Omaha
402-444-6536
Methodist Fremont Health, Volunteer Services
Deb Hanson, 402-727-3844
Methodist Fremont Health Auxiliary, Lifeline Service
402-727-3345
Fremont Area Retired Teachers Association
Ruth Register, 402-317-1295
Fremont Senior and Adult Center
402-727-2815
Fremont Senior Center Board of Directors
Friendship Center, 402-727-2815
Gifford/Stanton Tower Organizations
402-727-4848
National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)
1-800-456-8410 or www.narfe.org
Nye Health Services
402-753-1400
Nye Square Retirement Community
402-721-9224
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)
Debra Marquardt, 402-721-7780
Senior Companion Program Omaha
402-444-6558
Volunteers Intervening for Equity (VIE)
402-721-7770 or 402-444-6617
SERVICE AND SOCIAL
Altrusa International
Jolene Schauer, 402-326-1059
Bergan Catholic Key Club
402-721-9683
Cosmopolitan 100 Club
Wade Frink, 402-616-4333
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #200
Mark R. Porter, 402-721-0829 or 402-719-2418
Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary
Shirley Brester, 402-719-8023
Fremont Area Women of Today
Maxine Turner, 402-719-8332
Fremont Fine Arts Guild
Myrna Meister, 402-721-1829
Fremont Jaycees
Deanna Kaup, 402-619-0621
Fremont Kiwanis Club
Lon Olson, 402-720-4367
Fremont Lioness Club
Marilyn Shanks, 402-721-8192
Fremont Noon Rotary Club
402-212-3963
Friends of Keene Memorial Library
Janet Lowe, 402-720-0901
Izaak Walton League of America-Fremont Chapter
Rodney Frost, 402-721-7902
Priscilla Flower Mission
Kay Brown, 402-721-6234
Tally Ho Toastmasters
Pete Hines, 402-215-2436
Janice Ortmeier, 402-721-2196
Travelers Protective Association, Fremont Chapter
Erv & Dave Steffen, 402-721-6220
Woodcliff Lions Club
Mardy Gardner, 402-721-4988 or Nicole Johnson, 402-727-5060
Y Men’s Club of the Fremont YMCA
402-721-6952
Y’s Women of the Fremont YMCA
Mary Thomsen, 402-721-6952
SPORTS
Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club
402-721-1553
Elkhorn Valley Sams Camping Club
Linda Bontrager, 402-480-3408
Fremont Anglers Association
Matt Schere, 402-721-8904
Fremont Bowling Club (youth bowlers)
Mark McKenzie, 402-720-4492
Fremont Boxing Club
402-721-8204
Fremont Family YMCA
402-721-6952
Fremont Golf Club
Andi Emmons or Doug Shiple, 402-721-6641
Fremont Golf Club Ladies Association
Sue Wilcoxsen, 402-727-5211
Fremont High School Trap Team
Russ Leedom, 402-727-3050
Fremont Horse Arena Improvement Association
Bob Taylor, 402-720-2126 or
Mariann Ritthaler, 402-721-1623 or
Sheryl Wilkening, 402-478-4840
Fremont Horseshoe Pitching Association
Rex Robinson, State Contact, 402-910-6578
Fremont Nighthawks Baseball/Lady Hawks Softball
Fremont Parks and Recreation Department
402-727-2630
Fremont Special Olympic Skating Club
YMCA 402-721-6952
Fremont Soccer Club
Fremont Softball Umpires Association
Kevin Killingsworth, 402-721-8239
Fremont Tennis Association
Kerri Tentel, 402-721-6952
Fremont Track Club
Sean McMahon, 402-721-6794
Fremont Trapshooting Association
Russ Leedom, 402-727-3050
Fremont United States Bowling Congress
1610 N Madison
Fremont Wrestling Club
Good Ol Time Racing Association
402-454-6565
Fremont Volleyball Club
Cindy Kostek, club director, cindy.kostek@fpsmail.org
Nebraska Pinto Horse Association
Jean Andrews, 402-721-4068
Fremont Archery Inc.
Brad Johannesen, 402-317-0790
Fremont Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development
Brad Johannesen, 402-317-0790
Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch
James Rosenbach, 402-721-7294
Sk8 Fremont
Scott Schaller, 402-727-5847
Special Olympics
402-331-5545
Valley View Thursday Morning Ladies Golf League
Donna Simonson, 402-721-3234
Ys Men’s Club of the Fremont Family YMCA
402-721-6952
SUPPORT GROUPS
Al-anon
402-721-0272
Alcoholics Anonymous
402-721-0272
American Chronic Pain Association, Fremont
Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza
402-727-3381
American Diabetes Association Support Group
Sara Bishop, 402-727-3355
Breast Cancer Support Group
Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza
402-727-3381
Celiac Sprue Support Group
Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza
Lisa Barth, 402-727-3769
The Bridge
Suzanne Smith, 402-721-4340 or
Crisis Line, 402-721-4340
Crisis Center Women’s Support Group
402-721-4340
The Bridge Rainbow Days Children’s Group for Children who Witness Domestic Violence
Karen Russell, 402-721-4340
Fibromyalgia/Chronic Fatigue Support Group
402-727-3381
Grief Support Group
402-727-1610
LaLeche League of Fremont
Charmain Fielder, 400-727-5783
Living with Cancer Support Group
Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza
402-727-3381
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS)
First Lutheran Church, 402-721-2959
Fremont Alliance Church, 402-721-5180
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group
Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza
402-727-3381
Narcotics Anonymous Info Line
402-459-9511
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD) Support Group
877-662-7737
UNIONS
BCTGM, Local 178G
Bob Herring Jr., 402-727-7840
Fremont Professional Firefighters Union, Local 1015
Todd Coffey, 402-727-2688
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1536
Dennis Devney, 402-721-9189
National Association of Letter Carriers
1-202-393-4695
United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 293
Michael Marty, 402-721-0429
United Steel Workers of America, AFL-CIO, Local 6257
2520 E. Cuming
WEIGHT LOSS
Measure of Life: Weight Loss Center
402-727-0883
TOPS Club
Trish A. Wood, coordinator, 402-992-2778
Weight Watchers
1-800-651-6000
YOUTH
Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Fremont
402-464-2227
Boys Scouts, Goldenrod District
Tracy Yost, 402-431-9272 ext. 269
402-431-9BSA
Community Emergency Response Team (Youth)
Tom Smith, 402-727-2785
Dodge County 4-H Council
402-727-2775
Dodge County 4-H Foundation
Doug Hartman, 402-753-2243
Fremont Cadet Squadron, Civil Air Patrol
Colonel Steve Kuddes, swkuddes@gmail.com, 402-720-6993
Girls Scouts
Jenny Stewart, 402-727-9431, www.girlscoutsnebraska.org
Jaycee Youth Football Program (3-6 grade)
402-719-7883
Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children
Ron Giesselmann, 402-721-1185