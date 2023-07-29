Clubs and organizations

Whether you’re new to Fremont or a seasoned resident, there comes a time when you want to get involved in a hobby, service club or another group. The following listings should be able to help. The listings are categorized to help you find groups that might interest you.

All efforts have been made to have the list as accurate as possible at the time of publication. Changes might occur throughout the year. Email newsroom@fremonttribune.com with any changes.

FEATURED NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Keep Fremont Beautiful Inc.

Keep Fremont Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that is involved in recycling, litter cleanup, information distribution, education and city beautification. The office is at 152 E. Sixth St., Suite 105, and the phone number is 402-941-6122. Its website is keepfremontbeautiful.org. More than 20 volunteers serve on the board. KFB also helps plant trees, offers a Christmas tree recycling program, a twice-annual metal recycling drop site and an annual Eco-Fair which provides information on more than 20 environmental issues.

Fremont Area Art Association

The Fremont Area Art Association/Gallery 92 West was formed in 1960. It was incorporated as a non-profit organization and the current downtown location of 92 West Sixth St. was purchased in 1979. Gallery 92 West includes two exhibit galleries, a pottery studio, fiber studio, Art Emporium gift shop, classrooms, and an art library. The organization hosts 24 exhibits of national, regional and local art each year. All shows and artists’ receptions are free and open to the public. Art classes, gift shop items, monthly luncheons, programs and tours are available. The contact number is 402-721-7779; Email: gallery92west@92west.org; website 92west.org

ASSISTANCE

Adaptive Recreation Services

402-727-2815

Al-Anon (Families of Alcoholics)

402-721-0272

Alcoholics Anonymous

402-721-0272

American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter

402-343-7700

Care Corps' LifeHouse (Formerly Care Corps Family Services, now includes Low Income Ministry of Dodge County)

402-721-3125

Child & Adult Protective Services

800-652-1999

Child Support Enforcement

402-727-3241 or 877-631-9973

Community Alliance

402-341-5128

Community Emergency Response Team

402-727-2785

Dodge County Humane Society

787 S. Luther Road, 402-721-3282, dodgecountyhumanesociety.com

FurEver Homes, Inc Animal Rescue

The Bridge

402-721-4340 or Crisis Line 888-721-4340, info@bridgefromviolence.com

The Bridge Women’s Support Group

402-721-4340

The Bridge Rainbow Days Children’s Group for Children who Witness Domestic Violence

402-721-4340

Eastern Nebraska Community Office of Retardation (ENCOR)

402-444-6500

Fremont Health Medical Center Auxiliary Lifeline Service

402-727-3345

Habitat for Humanity Fremont Area

402-721-8771

Life Choices-Fremont Area Pregnancy Resource Center

402-721-5551

Uniquely Yours-Stability Support, Inc

402-727-8977

Lutheran Family Services

402-721-1774

Lutheran Family Services Building Families Boutique

402-941-0075

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska

Omaha office 402-333-8999 or 1-800-760-9474

Mosaic

402-753-0671

Narcotics Anonymous Info-line

402-459-9511 or 1-888-347-4446

National Runaway Switchboard

1-800-RUN-AWAY

Nebraska Children’s Home Society

402-727-0767

Nebraska VR- Vocational Rehabilitation

402-727-2900 or 1-888-585-5439

NorthStar Services

402-727-4660

Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare

402-444-6573

Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church ELL Classes

402-721-6158

Salvation Army

402-721-0930

Fremont Area United Way

402-721-4157

Victims Assistance Program

402-727-2795

EDUCATION

Adult Basic Education Program Metro Community College

513-622-3000

Bell Field School- PTA

402-727-3178

Bergan Booster Club

Chris Rainforth, 402-721-9683

Bergan Catholic Key Club

402-721-9683

Bergan High School Fine Arts

402-721-9683

Bergan Parent Knight Association

402-721-9683

Bergan Recruitment Committee

402-721-9683

Clarmar School -PTA

402-727-3175

Davenport School - PTA

402-727-3173

Dodge County Family and Community Education (FCE) Council

Susan Peitzmeier, 402-317-0504

Dodge County Project Headstart

Stephanie Knust, 402-721-9022

Early Childhood Development Center

Davenport School, 402-727-3173

Educational Service Unit No. 2

Ted Deturk, administrator, 402-721-7710

English as a Second Language for Adults

531-622-3000

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Fremont Public Schools Alumni Association

Fremont Friendship Center

402-727-2815

Fremont Tiger Athletics Booster Club

Grant School - PTA

402-727-3171

Howard School - PTA

402-727-3169

Linden School - PTA

402-727-3150

Milliken Park School - PTA

402-727-3160

School Resource Officer

James Butts & Jesse Headid, 402-727-2677

Nebraska Extension in Dodge County

402-727-2775

Washington School PTA

402-727-3164

EMERGENCY

Dodge County Emergency Management

Tom Smith, 402-727-2785

Dodge County Local Emergency Planning Committee

402-753-7541

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Teams (REACT)

Kristen Bieremann, 402-719-6119

Dodge County Water Rescue Team

Todd Bernt, 402-727-2688

Dodge County Volunteer Firefighters

Barb Kuddes 720-1445/Steve Kuddes 720-1446

Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol

402-727-4649

Fremont Reserve Police Officers Program

Jeff Elliott, Chief, 402-727-2687

Fremont Rural Fire Protection District

Carl Nielsen, 402-727-4369

ENTERTAINMENT

Calvin Crest Camp

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series

402-941-6061

Greg Spevak Orchestra & TriTones

Greg Spevak, 402-753-1101

John C. Fremont Days

Julies Creative Movement and Dance Studio

Julie Beaumont, 402-459-0173

Midwest Music Masters

Mike Semrad, 402-727-4943

Nebraska Music Hall of Fame Foundation (Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Mike Semrad, 402-727-4943

Pathfinder Chorus

402-639-2991

The Smoke Ring Band

Mike Semrad, 402-727-4943

FAMILY AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION CLUBS

Dodge County Family and Community Education (FCE) Council

Lois Coufal, 402-652-3705

Rawhide Family and Community Education Club

Lori Bunn, 402-693-2836

GARDENING

Friends of the Fremont Area Parks

Dianna Hillis, 402-720-1334

Nebraska State Arboretum

Affiliated sites: Clemmons Park Arboretum and Hormel Memorial Park Arboretum Fremont Parks Department, 402-727-2730

HEALTH

Dunklau Gardens - Methodist Fremont Health

402-727-3795, 402-721-1610

American Cancer Society

1-800-227-2345

American Diabetes Association, Nebraska Information Center

1-800-DIABETES (1-888-342-2383)

American Heart Association Omaha

402-810-6870

Arthritis Foundation Omaha

402-330-6130

Dodge County Immunization Clinic

402-727-5396 Ext. 102

Fremont Friendship Center

402-727-2815

Fremont CPR Campaign

B.J. Beaver, 402-721-9731

Methodist Fremont Health

402-721-1610

Methodist Fremont Health Volunteers

Deb Hanson, 402-727-3844

Methodist Fremont Health Auxiliary, Lifeline Service

402-727-3345

Home Health Care, Methodist Fremont Health

402-941-1699

Hospice Service, Methodist Fremont Health

402-941-1699

Nye Legacy

402-721-9300

Nye Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center

402-727-4900

Nye Rehabilitation

402-721-9224

Nye Square Retirement Community and Assisted Living

402-721-9224

Nye Wellness Center

402-721-9224

Three Rivers Public Health Department

Terra Uhing, Director, 402-727-5396

HISTORIC

Daughters of the American Revolution

Dodge County Historical Society

Jeff Kappeler- Director, 402-721-4515

Eastern Nebraska Genealogical Society

402-721-9553

Great Plains Society of Military Historians

Michael Kuhns, 402-721-2871

Louis E. May Museum

Jeff Kappeler- Director, 402-721-4515

MainStreet of Fremont Inc.

Lainey Paquette, 402-721-2264

HOBBIES

Antique Motorcycle Club of America

Jarl Rue, 402-510-3725

Bear Buddies Cherished Teddies Club

Heidi Timm, 402-620-4210

Duplicate Bridge Club

Marcy Legler, 402-727-4742

Fremont Antique Car Club

Fremont Aviation

402-721-4520

Fremont Coin Club

Bob Missel, 402-727-1531

Fremont Model Airplane Club

Gary Hetrick, 402-721-8219

Frontier Flyers Radio Control Club

Autrey Ayers, President, 402-720-4428

Military Vehicles Collectors Club (GPS)

Scott Lackey, 402-721-5217

Nebraska Antique Bottle and Collectors Club

Joe Dickmeyer, 402-721-7466

Pathfinder Carvers Club

Gary Stolley, 402-719-1026

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club of Fremont

Dave Theophilus, 402-721-9245

Platte Valley Kennel Club

Medora Harper, 402-571-7036

Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch

James Rosenbach, 402-721-7294

Travelers Protective Association

Erv & Dave Steffen, 402-721-6220

United Commercial Travelers, Fremont Chapter

Erv & Dave Steffen, 402-721-6220

MASONIC

Masons (Cryptic, Hiram Council 7, Knight of Templar, Mount Tabor Commander 9, Royal Arch Mason, Signet Chapter 8)

402-721-4822

Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children

Ron Giesselman, 402-721-1185

Shriners Hospital

1-800-238-5055

Tangier Shrine, Omaha

402-392-0404

Tangier Oriental Band

Vern Gibson, 402-721-4066

MILITARY

American Legion Henry Teigeler Post 20 and Auxiliary

Stan Vylidal, 402-721-8835

American Legion Post 18

Steve Snover, 402-727-5924

American Legion Post 20

Wes Conklin, 402-721-3808

American Legion Voiture 1018 40 and 8

Richard Vasina, 402-647-2835

Avenue of Flags

Chris Madsen, 402-490-6712

Civil Air Patrol, Fremont Cadet Squadron

402-727-4649

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18

David Rangeloff, 402-720-0364

Dodge County American Legion/Auxiliary

The American Legion Department of Nebraska, 402-464-6338

Veterans of Foreign Wars Larson-Peterson Post 854

Dale Fenske, 402-727-8135

Veteran of Foreign Wars Larson-Peterson Post 854 Auxiliary

Jane Petersen, 402-721-7038

POLITICAL

Dodge County Democratic Party

Dodge County Republicans

WinItBack Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County

Doug Wittmann 402-317-1270

PROFESSIONAL

Association of Life Underwriters

Tony Hale, 402-721-2484

Construction Employers Association of Fremont

Bill Parks, 402-721-7200

Cuming County Pork Producers

Dan Meiergard, 402-529-6339

Dodge County Bar Association

Spencer B. Wilson/President, 402-721-6160

Dodge County Cattlemen

402-654-2370

Dodge County Fair Board

Lisa Schole, 402-826-0155

Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce

402-721-2641

Fremont Area Childcare Association

Dawn Bassett, 402-721-4645

Fremont Area Cosmetologists

Marie Nordboe, 402-721-1328

Fremont Board of Realtors

Talia Klepper, Association Executive, fremontboardofrealtors@live.com, 402-323-6504

“My Thoughts Exactly” Writers Group

C.A. Paden, 402-727-6508

Nebraska Pork Producers

1-888-627-7675

RELIGIOUS

Calvary United Methodist Women

402-721-4626

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Queen or the Angels 2253

Renee Brown, 402-719-4556

Episcopal Church Women

Cathy Hunt, 402-721-6563

Fremont After Five Connection (sponsored by Stone Croft Ministries)

Sue Bentlety Chairman 402-721-4522, Carol Martin Co-Chairman, 402-727-5986

Fremont Berean Bible Church Jail Ministry

402-721-2175

Fremont Church of the Nazarene Adult Bible study, youth and children’s ministries

402-727-6445

Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1498

402-721-6611

Presbyterian Women

Carolyn Nelson, 402-721-8924

Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Men's Bible Study

402-721-6158

Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Women's Bible Study

402-721-6158

Sinai Lutheran Church Women

Carolyn Nordstrom, 402-721-4372

St. Pat’s Catholic Church Women

Mary Flies, 402-317-2149

St. Timothy Lutheran Church Bible Study

402-721-3643

Special Sunday School classes for Adult Mentally Challenged

402-721-3643

Women of the ELCA Circles

Bonnie Phillips

Youth Activities

Carol Grasz, 402-721-8106

United Methodist Women of Calvary United Methodist Church

Janice Havranek, 402-721-4426

RETIREES AND SENIORS

Dunklau Gardens

Methodist Fremont Health

402-727-3795

Door-To-Door Van Service/Rural Transportation

Dick and Tammy 402-721-7770

Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging Case Management & Meals on Wheels

Kortnie Williams 402-721-8262

Foster Grandparent Program Omaha

402-444-6536

Methodist Fremont Health, Volunteer Services

Deb Hanson, 402-727-3844

Methodist Fremont Health Auxiliary, Lifeline Service

402-727-3345

Fremont Area Retired Teachers Association

Ruth Register, 402-317-1295

Fremont Senior and Adult Center

402-727-2815

Fremont Senior Center Board of Directors

Friendship Center, 402-727-2815

Gifford/Stanton Tower Organizations

402-727-4848

National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)

Nye Health Services

402-753-1400

Nye Square Retirement Community

402-721-9224

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

Debra Marquardt, 402-721-7780

Senior Companion Program Omaha

402-444-6558

Volunteers Intervening for Equity (VIE)

402-721-7770 or 402-444-6617

SERVICE AND SOCIAL

Altrusa International

Jolene Schauer, 402-326-1059

Bergan Catholic Key Club

402-721-9683

Cosmopolitan 100 Club

Wade Frink, 402-616-4333

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #200

Mark R. Porter, 402-721-0829 or 402-719-2418

Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary

Shirley Brester, 402-719-8023

Fremont Area Women of Today

Maxine Turner, 402-719-8332

Fremont Fine Arts Guild

Myrna Meister, 402-721-1829

Fremont Jaycees

Deanna Kaup, 402-619-0621

Fremont Kiwanis Club

Lon Olson, 402-720-4367

Fremont Lioness Club

Marilyn Shanks, 402-721-8192

Fremont Noon Rotary Club

402-212-3963

Friends of Keene Memorial Library

Janet Lowe, 402-720-0901

Izaak Walton League of America-Fremont Chapter

Rodney Frost, 402-721-7902

Priscilla Flower Mission

Kay Brown, 402-721-6234

Tally Ho Toastmasters

Pete Hines, 402-215-2436

Janice Ortmeier, 402-721-2196

Travelers Protective Association, Fremont Chapter

Erv & Dave Steffen, 402-721-6220

Woodcliff Lions Club

Mardy Gardner, 402-721-4988 or Nicole Johnson, 402-727-5060

Y Men’s Club of the Fremont YMCA

402-721-6952

Y’s Women of the Fremont YMCA

Mary Thomsen, 402-721-6952

SPORTS

Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club

402-721-1553

Elkhorn Valley Sams Camping Club

Linda Bontrager, 402-480-3408

Fremont Anglers Association

Matt Schere, 402-721-8904

Fremont Bowling Club (youth bowlers)

Mark McKenzie, 402-720-4492

Fremont Boxing Club

402-721-8204

Fremont Family YMCA

402-721-6952

Fremont Golf Club

Andi Emmons or Doug Shiple, 402-721-6641

Fremont Golf Club Ladies Association

Sue Wilcoxsen, 402-727-5211

Fremont High School Trap Team

Russ Leedom, 402-727-3050

Fremont Horse Arena Improvement Association

Bob Taylor, 402-720-2126 or

Mariann Ritthaler, 402-721-1623 or

Sheryl Wilkening, 402-478-4840

Fremont Horseshoe Pitching Association

Rex Robinson, State Contact, 402-910-6578

Fremont Nighthawks Baseball/Lady Hawks Softball

Fremont Parks and Recreation Department

402-727-2630

Fremont Special Olympic Skating Club

YMCA 402-721-6952

Fremont Soccer Club

Fremont Softball Umpires Association

Kevin Killingsworth, 402-721-8239

Fremont Tennis Association

Kerri Tentel, 402-721-6952

Fremont Track Club

Sean McMahon, 402-721-6794

Fremont Trapshooting Association

Russ Leedom, 402-727-3050

Fremont United States Bowling Congress

1610 N Madison

Fremont Wrestling Club

Good Ol Time Racing Association

402-454-6565

Fremont Volleyball Club

Cindy Kostek, club director, cindy.kostek@fpsmail.org

Nebraska Pinto Horse Association

Jean Andrews, 402-721-4068

Fremont Archery Inc.

Brad Johannesen, 402-317-0790

Fremont Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development

Brad Johannesen, 402-317-0790

Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch

James Rosenbach, 402-721-7294

Sk8 Fremont

Scott Schaller, 402-727-5847

Special Olympics

402-331-5545

Valley View Thursday Morning Ladies Golf League

Donna Simonson, 402-721-3234

Ys Men’s Club of the Fremont Family YMCA

402-721-6952

SUPPORT GROUPS

Al-anon

402-721-0272

Alcoholics Anonymous

402-721-0272

American Chronic Pain Association, Fremont

Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza

402-727-3381

American Diabetes Association Support Group

Sara Bishop, 402-727-3355

Breast Cancer Support Group

Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza

402-727-3381

Celiac Sprue Support Group

Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza

Lisa Barth, 402-727-3769

The Bridge

Suzanne Smith, 402-721-4340 or

Crisis Line, 402-721-4340

Crisis Center Women’s Support Group

402-721-4340

The Bridge Rainbow Days Children’s Group for Children who Witness Domestic Violence

Karen Russell, 402-721-4340

Fibromyalgia/Chronic Fatigue Support Group

402-727-3381

Grief Support Group

402-727-1610

LaLeche League of Fremont

Charmain Fielder, 400-727-5783

Living with Cancer Support Group

Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza

402-727-3381

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS)

First Lutheran Church, 402-721-2959

Fremont Alliance Church, 402-721-5180

Multiple Sclerosis Support Group

Methodist Fremont Health's Health Park Plaza

402-727-3381

Narcotics Anonymous Info Line

402-459-9511

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD) Support Group

877-662-7737

UNIONS

BCTGM, Local 178G

Bob Herring Jr., 402-727-7840

Fremont Professional Firefighters Union, Local 1015

Todd Coffey, 402-727-2688

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1536

Dennis Devney, 402-721-9189

National Association of Letter Carriers

1-202-393-4695

United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 293

Michael Marty, 402-721-0429

United Steel Workers of America, AFL-CIO, Local 6257

2520 E. Cuming

WEIGHT LOSS

Measure of Life: Weight Loss Center

402-727-0883

TOPS Club

Trish A. Wood, coordinator, 402-992-2778

Weight Watchers

1-800-651-6000

YOUTH

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Fremont

402-464-2227

Boys Scouts, Goldenrod District

Tracy Yost, 402-431-9272 ext. 269

402-431-9BSA

Community Emergency Response Team (Youth)

Tom Smith, 402-727-2785

Dodge County 4-H Council

402-727-2775

Dodge County 4-H Foundation

Doug Hartman, 402-753-2243

Fremont Cadet Squadron, Civil Air Patrol

Colonel Steve Kuddes, swkuddes@gmail.com, 402-720-6993

Girls Scouts

Jaycee Youth Football Program (3-6 grade)

402-719-7883

Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children

Ron Giesselmann, 402-721-1185