A coalition of several companies has been working with the city of Fremont since Saturday morning to stop a breach near County Road 19, near the Fremont Rod and Gun Club.
It’s one of two breaches out by the area west of Fremont, City Administrator Brian Newton had told the Tribune on Saturday. The other one, on the east side of County Road 19, is inaccessible.
Platte River water is overflowing from those breaches into the State Lakes, then Lake Leba and then flowing all the way up to Ridge Road.
Sawyer Construction is also repairing a levee by Ridge Road that breached on Friday.
But the breach out by the Rod and Gun Club has proved particularly challenging to patch up, and has required the cooperation from a group of area companies, under the direction of Sawyer Construction.
Those companies include S2 Roll-Offs and Refuse, Arps Red-E-Mix, Papa Trucking and Grading, J&R Concrete and Construction, Acker Excavation, C-R Menn Concrete and Pruss Excavation.
“Honestly, you know, when you can make a phone call and you can get numerous contracts to all come together to help the city out, it is just absolutely reassuring that this community will step up and do what it takes to help us out,” Newton told the Tribune.
The companies have been hauling rock and concrete to try and plug the hole at the breach near County Road 19 since Saturday morning. Nate Williams of S2 Roll-Offs and Refuse, who’s been at the scene throughout the work days since Saturday, says that there’s been a seemingly endless stream of trucks dumping hundreds of truckloads worth of concrete and rock to try and plug the breach -- “stuff that’s two-foot thick and the size of the hood of your car,” Williams said.
But the fast-moving river water has created challenges, and workers on site initially felt that despite pouring piles of the rock and concrete into the river, it was doing little. And as the piles of rock finally start to build up on one side of the breach, it pushes the pressure of the moving river water against the other side of the breach, eroding the sand over there and erasing progress.
“It’s like two steps forward and one-and-three-quarter steps back,” Williams said.
Williams said there was some hope that they could finish sometime on Tuesday, but Newton seemed uncertain.
“They get close and it just almost eroding back further as they get there,” he said.
Because of the large amount of rock and concrete needed to patch the breach, the job was bigger for any one company to handle on its own. And according to Williams, the project has provided yet another example of area residents’ commitment to the community in the midst of hardship.
Workers have been out on site until as late as 10:00 p.m., working under lights, he said.
“It had to be all of the guys that do this kind of work coming together,” he said.
“You have guys that just put down whatever and said ‘let’s go.’ That’s it.”