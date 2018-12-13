When he talks about the Cocoa and Carols fundraiser, Mike Spies admits it provides a chance for fellowship.
It’s an opportunity for folks to share some treats, hear a variety of Christmas music and benefit a ministry called, “The Banquet,” which provides free community meals on Thursday nights.
But when he tells about how The Banquet and Cocoa and Carols got started, Spies goes a little deeper.
Spies produces Cocoa and Carols, which has become a fundraiser for The Banquet at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. His wife, Amy, is director of worship arts at the church.
This marks the seventh year for the event, which will feature an array of musical performances from local residents and The Pathfinder Chorus.
The public is invited for cocoa and treats at 6 p.m. and the musical program from 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 19 in the church at 3200 Military Ave. Admission is free.
A freewill donation will be accepted for The Banquet, a free meal open to anyone of any income level from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the church.
Those who attend Cocoa and Carols can hear many holiday favorites. Selections include sacred and secular music.
“It’s going to be a wonderful variety of different talents singing your favorite Christmas songs, contemporary and standards — a little something for everybody,” Mike Spies said.
Songs include “Silver Bells,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and “What Child Is This?” The Pathfinder Chorus, a men’s a cappella barbershop group, will sing, “O Holy Night.”
“The Pathfinders are going to do some amazing stuff,” Spies said.
Spies said the Hands of Faith puppet ministry will bring back a crowd favorite.
He hopes area residents will attend Cocoa and Carols.
“We want to support The Banquet and we normally raise enough money to support about three months’ worth of meals,” Spies said. “It (the musical show) is just another good community Christmas show. It’s open to the community, not just church members. It’s been standing room only for the last two years.”
Spies encourages area residents to get to the church by 6 p.m.
He pointed out the inspiration behind The Banquet and Cocoa and Carols.
“I believe God put it on the hearts of a bunch of people with the ability and will to feed the hungry and offer them friendship and fellowship and a good hot meal,” Spies said. “They needed support in that and people came forward to support.”
Spies said he thinks God also touched the hearts of musicians.
“I believe God put it on the hearts — including myself and other musicians — and basically said: ‘I gave you this gift of music, now use it in support of this,’” Spies said. “This is a wonderful community show that has been such a success, because I believe God put it on the hearts of people to come and, ultimately support this wonderful ministry we call, The Banquet.”
Spies said talented singers and musicians perform for free and 100 percent funds raised goes to The Banquet.
“We had to turn performers away this year, because of time constraints,” Spies said.
A performer is looking ahead to the 2019 show.
“I’ve already had one performer, who’s performing this year, reach out to me and say, ‘I found this great piece for next year. What do you think about this?’” Amy Spies said.
Spies spoke of volunteers — those who run lights and sound and make cookies and cocoa.
“They’re all here — not for money, not for glory, but in service to their fellow man,” he said.
Spies said he hopes people attend because he believes they will enjoy the show.
“It’s entertaining,” he said. “It’s kid-friendly. Whether you donate or not, it’s up to you. There’s no pressure. We’ll pass the plate. We’ll sing some songs. It’s a chance to socialize. It’s a night of family fun, friendship and entertainment and hopefully, we’ll get a little message across of what Christmas is about and that’s Christ. And it’s about helping each other.”