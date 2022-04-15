Coin club plans annual show

For more than six decades, a local club has hosted a show that’s become a tradition.

This year will be no exception.

The Fremont Coin Club will have its 63rd Annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 in the Christensen Field Main Arena. Admission to the show is free and the public is welcome.

More than 20 coin dealers from Nebraska and surrounding states plan to attend the show.

Items available for purchase will include collector coins, gold and silver coins and bullion, supplies, tokens, old currency, world coins, and collectable items.

The Coin Show offers the community an opportunity to purchase coins and sell coins to dealers at the show.

“In addition to coin dealers we are adding rock, gem and mineral dealers to our show for the first time. The Fremont Coin Club, who sponsors the show, felt this will be a great addition to the show and offer those attending an added benefit,” said Bob Missel, show chairman.

The American Numismatic Association Certification Service (ANACS) will attend the show offering their professional grading services to those interested.

A representative from the Nebraska Numismatic Association will offer information on the hobby and membership opportunities.

To commemorate this year’s event the Fremont Coin Club has issued a commemorative $10 Historical Bank Note.

The club also is having a raffle for a genuine US $5 gold coin minted in 1901, tickets available at the show.

For more show information visit www.nebraskacoin.com

