 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Coin club plans annual show

  • 0

For more than six decades, a local club has hosted a show that’s become a tradition.

This year will be no exception.

The Fremont Coin Club will have its 63rd Annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 in the Christensen Field Main Arena. Admission to the show is free and the public is welcome.

More than 20 coin dealers from Nebraska and surrounding states plan to attend the show.

Items available for purchase will include collector coins, gold and silver coins and bullion, supplies, tokens, old currency, world coins, and collectable items.

The Coin Show offers the community an opportunity to purchase coins and sell coins to dealers at the show.

“In addition to coin dealers we are adding rock, gem and mineral dealers to our show for the first time. The Fremont Coin Club, who sponsors the show, felt this will be a great addition to the show and offer those attending an added benefit,” said Bob Missel, show chairman.

People are also reading…

The American Numismatic Association Certification Service (ANACS) will attend the show offering their professional grading services to those interested.

A representative from the Nebraska Numismatic Association will offer information on the hobby and membership opportunities.

To commemorate this year’s event the Fremont Coin Club has issued a commemorative $10 Historical Bank Note.

The club also is having a raffle for a genuine US $5 gold coin minted in 1901, tickets available at the show.

For more show information visit www.nebraskacoin.com

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
+2 
Bob Missel

Missel

 Submitted photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News