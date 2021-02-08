 Skip to main content
Cold weather prompts cancellation of pancake supper
Cold weather prompts cancellation of pancake supper

Local News

The Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper scheduled for Feb. 16 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Schuyler has been canceled due to the cold weather.

