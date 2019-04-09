Metropolitan Community College has announced its new Kickstart Online Institute, a list of 15-week online college courses for high school students looking to get a start on college credits.
The Kickstart Online Institute will offer introductory college courses in English, History, Finance and Geography. Similar to other dual credit options from MCC, the online college-level courses are half-price plus fees and useable at MCC or transferrable to other postsecondary institutions.
The first semester of Kickstart Online Institute classes begins Aug. 26. Registration is now open with a deadline of Aug. 19. Second semester begins Jan. 13, 2020. For more information or to register, visit www.mccneb.edu/KSOI or email secondarypartnerships@mccneb.edu.