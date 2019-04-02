Students can visit with representatives from nearly 100 colleges during the Omaha Area College Fair from 1-3 p.m. April 14 at University of Nebraska at Omaha Sapp Fieldhouse, 6001 Dodge St. This free event is sponsored by EducationQuest Foundation.
The college fair is especially important for high school juniors who should narrow their college choices before applying for financial aid and college admission early in the fall.
The fair also will help seniors finalize their college decision, and sophomores start their college search process.
Before attending, students should register for a barcode at NebraskaCollegeFairs.org, print the barcode (or download it to their smartphone) and take it to the fair so college reps can scan it.
A list of participating colleges and questions to ask are available in the college fair article at EducationQuest.org.