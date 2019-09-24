A class for anyone with a knowledge in astronomy or who may have a desire to want to learn more about the subject will be offered by Northeast Community College in West Point.
The class, Advanced Adventures in Astronomy (HORC 5110/19F & CRN #60100) meets Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6-9 p.m., in Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 102.
In this class, instructor Gary Fugman will give participants the opportunity to experience optical and radio telescopes and the Solar System, complete with comets and associated meteor showers on Earth. Other areas of discussion will focus on deep sky objects, how stars evolve with other stars producing black holes, as well as the structure of the Milky Way Galaxy, other galaxies and quasars. Cosmology's latest findings will be also discussed.
Weather permitting, students will view the cosmos near the close of class. Cost of the class is $30.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.