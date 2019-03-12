Gamers young and old will have an opportunity to learn basic programming skills in a new class being offered this month at Northeast Community College in West Point.
Computer and Game Programming (INFO 5101/19S & CRN #70080) will meet from 1-4 p.m. March 23 in Room 212 of the West Point Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave.
This course is designed to teach the fundamentals of programming and computational thinking; instill confidence in working with technology, and demonstrate how to create basic apps and games. Participants will learn how to create their very own games by the end of class.
The class is suitable for participants aged 8 and older. Cost of the course, with TJ Daberkow the instructor, is $30.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.