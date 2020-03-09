College plans medication aide class

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a three-credit medication aide class beginning this month.

The course (HLTH 1120/20S & CRN #24838) will be held Mondays and Thursdays, March 23-May 4 (no class on Monday, April 13), from 5-9 p.m., in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 207. Mary Dickson is the instructor.

This course is designed to prepare students to assume the role and responsibilities of a medication aide working in a nursing facility. The course includes information regarding medication administration, pharmacology rules and regulations, classification of drugs, orders, storage abbreviations and an overview of commonly used drugs and documentation.

Cost of each class is $366. Textbooks are available for purchase for $56.18.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

