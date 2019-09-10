{{featured_button_text}}
Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a class on Microsoft Office this month.

Microsoft Office Suite – Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook (INFO 5102/19F & CRN #60279) will take place Sept. 16 in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, Room 212.

Instructor Diann Ballard will cover the essential skills in the powerhouse trio Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. Cost of the class is $60.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point, at 402-372-2269.

