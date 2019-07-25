The Metropolitan Community College Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St., is adding an additional GED class beginning Sept. 3. The noncredit GED class is free and offers instruction in basic skills and GED preparation.
The class will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 14. The GED class is part of the MCC Adult Education program, which also offers an English as a Second Language course beginning Sept. 3, held 6-9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fremont Area Center.
“Many adults who did not complete a high school program of instruction have felt the pain of low wages as they enter employment and try to provide for their families. MCC GED programming makes it possible for individuals to earn a high school credential and opportunities to pursue higher education, obtain jobs or job promotions, achieve personal goals and enlist in military service,” said Tammy Green, director of Workforce and IT Innovation-Career Skills at MCC.
In addition, students will be able to take advantage of MCC GED testing services. A second GED class is still being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m., beginning Sept. 4 and running through Nov. 18.
For more information or to register, visit mccneb.edu or call 531-MCC-2400.