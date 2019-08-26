Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a beginning bridge class in September.
Pam Rief will teach the class (HORC 5135/19F & CRN #60089) on Wednesdays, Sept. 4-25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 102.
Students in this four-session class will learn the general rules of this intellectually-stimulating game and have a chance to put them to use with actual playing time. This is designed for anyone who may want to play bridge or for those who may want to reacquaint themselves with the game. The class will be fun and interactive to achieve a solid foundation in the basics of bridge.
Cost of the class, which includes a bridge basics book, is $80.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.