Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a course and lab for those interested in obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL).
56-Hour CDL Training (TRAN 5125/19F & CRN #60117) will meet Aug. 28 and 30 for the theory portion of the class in Room 111 in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point. The lab (TRAN 5125/19F & CRN # 60118) will meet Sept. 23, 25, 27, 30, and Oct. 2, at the truck driving range behind the utility line building on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.
Instruction in the course will include everything one will need to know to pass the license exam, pre-trip inspection, and practical driving test. Sixteen hours will be spent in the classroom and doing vehicle inspections. Students will also prepare for the written test needed to obtain a learner’s permit and begin learning the vehicle inspection process. The driving, vehicle inspection, and testing portion of the course will be completed at Northeast in Norfolk which will culminate with a driving test.
Financial assistance is available through the Community College Gap Assistance Program for students meeting income guidelines. For more information about financial assistance, call 402-844-7245.
Cost of the course, with Ed Lewis as the instructor, is $730. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.