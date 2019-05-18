As more and more unmanned aircraft, particularly multi-rotor UAS (drones), take to the skies, operators must have a deeper understanding of applicable regulations, flight maneuvers, missions planning and safe operations in controlled airspace.
A new course offered through the Center for Enterprise at Northeast Community College and to be held in West Point will accomplish these goals and help participants understand the rules of flying a UAS as established by the FAA.
Drone Operations (BRDC 5100/19S & CRN #70147) will meet from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6 and 7 in Room 102 of the West Point Technical Center, 200 W. Washington St. Brian Anderson, FAA-certified drone pilot, is the instructor of the class.
This course will help participants understand the proper protocol and procedures for flying various drone missions through hands-on flight training. Ultimately, the course will help to prepare the student for the successful completion of the FAA Part 107 UAS Remote Pilot certification process. This course is designed for those who want to fly drones for commercial purposes but also includes useful rules and information for the drone hobbyist.
Cost of the class is $245. Hands-on flight training using the DJI fleet of drones owned and insured by Northeast Community College is included in the course. The test preparation textbook is also included.
Pre-registration is required. To register for the class, call Northeast Community College at 402-372-2269.