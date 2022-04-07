College to offer forklift safety training course

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a training course in early May for those who operate a piece of machinery that is among one of the leading causes of workplace injuries.

Forklift Safety Training (SAFT 5100/22S & CRN #70024) will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2 in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 E. Washington St., Room 115.

The emphasis in this course is the safe operation and maintenance of forklift trucks, electrical pallet jacks, and narrow aisle equipment. Discussion will include hands-on training and how to evaluate the performance of your operators.

The Nebraska Safety Council comprehensive training program communicates valuable information from which new and experienced forklift operators can benefit. Topics such as general safety, pre-operation, operation core safety rules, and load handling will be covered. Other topics such as safety rules for different types of lift trucks and battery maintenance will also be discussed.

The course covers mandatory instruction required per OSHA 29 CFR 1910.178. Cost of the course, which is taught by Glen Lammers, is $100.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.

