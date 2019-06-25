Metropolitan Community College will offer three noncredit gardening classes this summer at the Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Dr. Each course is intended for seniors and will teach students how to make one-of-a-kind creations for the garden, ranging from garden signs to painted rocks.
Students will learn how to make the perfect flower pot for their garden in Garden Crafts for Seniors: Flower Pots on Friday, Aug. 2, 1-3 p.m. The second class in the gardening series is Garden Crafts for Seniors: Garden Signs on Friday, Aug. 9, 1-3 p.m., where students will create a custom sign. The third class, Garden Crafts for Seniors: Painted Rocks, will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 1-3 p.m.
To register or for more information, call 531-MCC-2620 or visit mccneb.edu/ce.