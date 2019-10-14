Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a three-credit medication aide class beginning this month.
The course (HLTH 1120/19F & CRN #16038) will be held Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 21-Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m., in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 104. Mary Dickson is the instructor.
This course is designed to prepare students to assume the role and responsibilities of a medication aide working in a nursing facility. The course includes information regarding medication administration, pharmacology rules and regulations, classification of drugs, orders, storage abbreviations and an overview of commonly used drugs and documentation.
Cost of each class is $366. Textbooks are available for purchase for $56.18.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.