Northeast Community College in West Point will offer two nurse aide classes in West Point beginning later this month.
The class (NURA 1110/19F & CRN #16036) will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Aug. 19-Nov. 4, from 8:30-10 a.m. Jill Junck is the instructor. An additional class, (NURA 1110/19F & CRN #16037) will be held Mondays and Thursdays, Aug. 19-Oct. 17, from 5-9 p.m. This class will also meet on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mary Dickson is the instructor.
Classes will meet in the Northeast Extended Campus, Room 207, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., in West Point.
Students will learn the basic skills needed to provide safe, effective, and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age, in a long-term care facility. Upon completion of this course, the student is eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing this examination and completing the application procedure, the student’s name will be placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure Credential Division.
Cost of each class is $366, plus $80.25 for textbooks. Textbooks are available for purchase at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus office in West Point.
To register for either class, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.