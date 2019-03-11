Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a QuickBooks class this month with a special focus on agriculture.
QuickBooks for Agriculture (ACCT 5800/19S & CRN #70081) will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at the Northeast Community College in West Point, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., in Room 212.
This course is an introduction to QuickBooks, designed to provide an overview of the QuickBooks software application. It will cover the basic features, such as sales tax, inventory, invoicing adjustments and year-end procedures. Each student will gain hands-on experience reproducing the exercises presented by the instructor. The course is appropriate for individuals at all levels of agriculture who want to start using QuickBooks for their agricultural business record-keeping.
Cost of each class, with Diann Ballard the instructor, is $60.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.