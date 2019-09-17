Northeast Community College in West Point will offer an upcoming course on social media for businesses.
Social Media for Businesses (INFO 5155/19F & CRN #60096) will meet from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26 in Room 212 of the West Point Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
As a business professional, it is important to understand how social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn can help build relationships, increase awareness, network, turn cold leads into warm leads and improve brand recognition. Participants will learn functionality, analytics and advertising. Any business can benefit by the reach, affordability and flexibility of social media.
Participants are asked to have some familiarity with social media before enrolling in the course. Cost of the class, with Laci Fitch the instructor, is $30.