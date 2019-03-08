Two classes on basic woodworking will be offered by Northeast Community College in West Point in March.
Basic Woodworking - Rustic Wood Tray (CNST 5105/19S & CRN #70076) meets from 1-4 p.m. on March 16 in Room 115 of the West Point Technical Center, 200 W. Washington St.
In this course, participants will learn to assemble and create a rustic wood tray they can take home and use on a coffee table, ottoman or other surface. Graig McElmuray is the instructor.
Basic Woodworking - Build a Blanket Ladder (CNST 5105/19S & CRN #70083) will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 30 in the same location.
Blanket ladders are a simple yet decorative way to keep quilts and throws easily accessible. In this class, participants will built their very own ladder-style blanket holders using wood and a few basic hand tools. McElmuray will walk participants through the planning and construction stages and also demonstrate different types of finishes.
Supplies are included in the cost of both classes. Cost for each class is $45.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.