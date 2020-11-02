Columbus man sentenced to county jail, probation for New Year's DUI

Gabrielle A. Thatcher, 24, was found guilty of one charge of burglary and one charge of meth possession. On Aug. 22, FPD officers were dispatched to a burglary in which the resident, who knew Thatcher, reported she had stolen several items after breaking in a window. On Sept. 8, FPD officers arrested Thatcher on a warrant after a pursuit and found a small bag of meth on her. As part of the plea agreement, Thatcher pleaded guilty and agreed to enter into drug court. Hall scheduled her sentencing for Dec. 28 for if she didn’t apply.

Paul D. Leffler, 47, was found guilty of one charge of attempted possession of a deadly weapon and meth possession. On May 14, Leffler’s girlfriend called FPD on a domestic disturbance and allowed for a consensual search, in which glass pipes with meth were found. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a pair of metal brass knuckles belonging to Leffler, who had a prior possession conviction from 2004. After pleading guilty, Leffler had his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 28.

Ashley E. Davis, 22, was found guilty of meth possession. On Sept. 1, Davis told FPD officers she had a glass pipe with meth on her as they were arresting her on an active warrant. As part of the plea agreement, Davis pleaded guilty and applied for drug court. Her sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Brandyn L. Burton, 35, was found guilty of theft after pleading no contest. On Aug. 24, Blackburn’s Towing reported a stolen vehicle, which was recovered the next day in Valley with Burton inside. His sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Andrew W. Whitley, 39, had his request for a bail reduction denied. On Aug. 19, he was arrested for fleeing from police officers and falsely claiming his car had been stolen. Whitley is facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting and driving while revoked from a DUI. His bond, which was set to $40,000, was asked to be lowered to $10,000. Although Beamis requested an increase due to Whitley’s convicted felon status and multiple failures to appear, Hall denied both requests and kept the bond the same. Whitley’s status hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.