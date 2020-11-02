Columbus man sentenced to county jail, probation for New Year's DUI

A 34-year-old Columbus man was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 30 months of probation for driving under the influence on New Year’s Day by the Dodge County District Court.
Jared T. Wagner, previously pleaded no contest to one count of DUI over .15, his fourth conviction, on June 1.
In the early morning of Jan. 1, Wagner was approached by law enforcement in his vehicle while it was parked at a gas station. After stating he had been driving from Omaha to Columbus, he was arrested for driving over the legal limit.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis told District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall that according to the presentence investigation, Wagner had a negative attitude toward the incident and stated that he does not have a problem with alcohol.
“The defendant continues to minimize his actions and does not take responsibility for those and in essence, stated that the cop should not have approached his vehicle when he was sleeping, so this was in fact the deputy’s fault, not his own, for drinking and driving,” she said.
Although Beamis said Wagner had not received treatment yet, he said Wagner had lost his job due to COVID-19 and had been working odd jobs for his landlord to provide for two children and one due in January.
Wagner, who said he had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week, said although he couldn’t afford counseling, he took responsibility for his actions.
“I don’t blame the cop for what happened,” he said. “I blame my genetics, my body, myself.”
Hall called Wagner’s case “troubling” and said his record was “terrible.”
“You definitely have an addiction issue, substance abuse, and I agree with the state: When I look at this PSI, there is little or no acceptance of responsibility,” he said. “I fail to see that in the document that was provided.”
Hall also said he didn’t find Wagner’s argument that he couldn’t find a job compelling.
“You should be out shoveling dirt if you have to make a living,” he said. “There’s no excuse for that.”
Hall sentenced Wagner to 30 months of intensive supervised probation, which he said could be transferred to Platte County, 60 hours of community service and a relapse prevention program.
Additionally, Hall sentenced Wagner to 90 days in the county jail, with two days credit, to start on Nov. 3. He was also ordered to also abstain from alcohol for 90 days, pay a $5,000 fine and have his driver’s license revoked for 15 years.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Isaiah J. Valdez, 18, was sentenced to 30 months of probation for one count of failure to stop and render aid and one count of driving while intoxicated. On May 20, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to a car collision at 16th and Clarkson streets. Valdez, who fled from the scene on foot, was apprehended and refused a blood alcohol test. Beamis said the state was seeking incarceration, as he had tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, methamphetamine, amphetamines and alcohol and did not appear remorseful. Valdez’s lawyer asked for probation, as his client had a child and was finishing school. He also said Valdez had lost his job due to the testings, but had a job interview this week. Although Hall said he was not impressed with Valdez’s record, he gave him probation and ordered him to take two 12-step programs per week, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine. Valdez also had his license revoked for one year.
- Nicholas K. Layman, 32, was sentenced to 30 months of probation for one count of attempted DUI causing serious bodily injury and one count of DUI over .15. On April 18, Layman was involved in a drunken car accident that caused a broken leg for another party and pleaded guilty to the counts on July 13. Hall ordered Layman to take part in a 12-step program, one pro-social activity per week and a cognitive program, as well as 60 hours of community service. For the DUI, Layman was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail, but was given credit for 84 days served. He was also given a $1,000 fine and had his license revoked for three years.
- Jeffery C. Denton, 42, was sentenced to 30 months of probation for domestic assault, a subsequent offense. On Aug. 6, multiple witnesses saw a confrontation between an intoxicated Denton and his girlfriend, which involved him striking her on the face. He previously pleaded no contest to the charge on Sept. 15. Denton told Hall he had been undergoing treatment, as well as counseling with his girlfriend.
- Joseph Nevels, 37, was sentenced to 24 months of probation on one count of third-degree domestic assault, his second offense, and one count of violation of a protection order, a subsequent offense. Nevels’ ex-wife alleged that on Feb. 9, 2012, he grabbed her by the neck and caused “bloody lacerations by the force used,” causing her pain and difficulty breathing. At the time, she had a protection order against Nevels, who had previously been charged with domestic assault against her. He pleaded guilty to the counts on Sept. 1. Nevels’ lawyer said there had been no problems since then, as the couple had made up before divorcing last year. He said his client had also been working to provide for his children and had been driving from Illinois for the hearings. Hall allowed the 24 months of probation on each count to be run concurrently and transferred to Illinois. Nevels was also required to attend a relapse prevention program and work 60 hours of community service.
- Shawn P. Vernoy, 35, had his probation extended by six months for violating its terms by breaking the law. He was initially placed on 30 months of probation in April 2019 for a July 2018 DUI, which was extended 12 months after an arrest last February. On Aug. 26, an arrest warrant was given out for Vernoy for assault by mutual consent and on Aug. 13 Vernoy admitted to violating his probation but said he was attending AA meetings and had a sponsor.
- Travis L. Jurgens, 35, was found guilty of third-degree domestic assault, a subsequent offense, and third-degree assault. According to Beamis, law enforcement determined that on May 28, Jurgens struck his girlfriend multiple times and “slammed her head into the cement,” giving her multiple injuries. After his girlfriend’s sister confronted him, Jurgens grabbed her, “pulled her hair and smashed her head into the street,” also giving her injuries. Although he had previously pleaded not guilty on Sept. 28, Jurgens pleaded no contest to the charges. As his lawyer said completing a substance abuse violation would be difficult with Jurgens’ bond set at $30,000, Hall lowered it to $10,000 and said he could not come into contact with the victims. Jurgens’ sentencing and enhancement hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
- Gabrielle A. Thatcher, 24, was found guilty of one charge of burglary and one charge of meth possession. On Aug. 22, FPD officers were dispatched to a burglary in which the resident, who knew Thatcher, reported she had stolen several items after breaking in a window. On Sept. 8, FPD officers arrested Thatcher on a warrant after a pursuit and found a small bag of meth on her. As part of the plea agreement, Thatcher pleaded guilty and agreed to enter into drug court. Hall scheduled her sentencing for Dec. 28 for if she didn’t apply.
- Paul D. Leffler, 47, was found guilty of one charge of attempted possession of a deadly weapon and meth possession. On May 14, Leffler’s girlfriend called FPD on a domestic disturbance and allowed for a consensual search, in which glass pipes with meth were found. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a pair of metal brass knuckles belonging to Leffler, who had a prior possession conviction from 2004. After pleading guilty, Leffler had his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 28.
- Ashley E. Davis, 22, was found guilty of meth possession. On Sept. 1, Davis told FPD officers she had a glass pipe with meth on her as they were arresting her on an active warrant. As part of the plea agreement, Davis pleaded guilty and applied for drug court. Her sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
- Brandyn L. Burton, 35, was found guilty of theft after pleading no contest. On Aug. 24, Blackburn’s Towing reported a stolen vehicle, which was recovered the next day in Valley with Burton inside. His sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
- Andrew W. Whitley, 39, had his request for a bail reduction denied. On Aug. 19, he was arrested for fleeing from police officers and falsely claiming his car had been stolen. Whitley is facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting and driving while revoked from a DUI. His bond, which was set to $40,000, was asked to be lowered to $10,000. Although Beamis requested an increase due to Whitley’s convicted felon status and multiple failures to appear, Hall denied both requests and kept the bond the same. Whitley’s status hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.
- Nathan E. Sandness, 38; Charles Keller, 33; and Cynthia Valente, 30, were not present for their hearings Monday. A $150,000 bench warrant was placed on each of them for failing to appear.
