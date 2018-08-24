Back when he was a teenager just looking for a little fun on Friday night in Fremont, lifelong resident John Anthony would hop in his car, turn up the tunes and cruise the square.
“We all used to cruise the square back in the seventies,” he said. “You would just drive around town, pull over and park, turn up the car radio and just have lots of good, clean fun.”
The “square” that Anthony, along with his friends and schoolmates, would cruise includes a loop around the city from 23rd Street to Bell Street, Bell Street to Military Avenue, Military Avenue to Broad Street and back again.
“It was kind of a tradition when we were doing it, my parents even told me about when they cruised around town when they were growing up,” he said. “So people in Fremont had been cruising for a long time.”
In an effort to bring the days of cruising the square back to Fremont, Anthony along with other members of Bikz & Rodz are planning a graffiti cruise night and bike and car show lovingly named “Bringing Back The Square.”
Bringing Back the Square will be held on September 15 beginning at 2 p.m. and will feature plenty of classic cars, chrome covered bikes, food, music and fun for the entire family.
The event is free for all to enjoy, including those interested in showing cars, bikes and trucks.
Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. at 2225 N Clarkson Street where the car, truck and bike show will be held in the parking lots of Bikz & Rodz, Glass House, and State Farm Insurance.
During the car show a DJ will be providing entertainment with music that harkens back to the days of cruising the square with hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. There will also be free hotdogs and sodas for attendees to enjoy, provided by A&W.
Following the car, truck and bike show the party will move to the streets as attendees are encouraged to cruise the square from 6-8 p.m. Festivities will then return to Bikz & Rodz.
“We’ve had so much interest, it’s a really good feeling,” Anthony said.
Along with a bevy of local sponsors who stepped up to help make the event possible, Anthony says that he has been contacted by former Fremonters from far and wide who will be back in town for the event.
“We have people coming all the way from California to come back home and cruise like they used to,” he said.
He added that those interested in participating in the cruise or the car show portion of the event don’t need to have a custom ride.
“It’s really for everybody,” he said. “We just want to get people out to come together for a good time.”
Presenting sponsors of the event include Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson, A&W, Sawyer’s Car Wash, Sapp Brothers, P&L Automotive, Palmer Graphics and Custom Paint, Limmer Custom Graphics and Paint, Glass House, State Farm Insurance, and Sid Dillon Dealerships of Fremont.