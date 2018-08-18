Plans for a new airport terminal and parking apron are moving just a little closer to take off.
On Friday, Airport Advisory Committee members voted to send the Fremont Municipal Airport Terminal Plan to the city council. The council’s next meeting is Aug. 28.
Pending council approval, this is the final draft of the master plan that will be turned into the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics and Federal Aviation Administration for final approval.
“We hope that they will concur with our location and then we can get this approved and go into final design on the project,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.
Goedeken described this to the Tribune as another step in a multi-step process.
The report outlines various alternatives including the preferred westerly site which provides terminal access from 23rd Street. The terminal would be on the northeast side of a new aircraft parking apron.
Taxiway B would be realigned along the eastern and southern perimeter of the proposed parking apron. The configuration would require a small extension of Taxiway A to the east where it intersects with Taxiway B.
Goedeken noted that the AWOS system would need to be moved.
In April, the committee voted to recommend moving the Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) from the northern side to a westerly location on the airport grounds.
The city would put in a foundation, power and communications lines and the State, through the Department of Roads, would move the equipment from the old to the new site, Goedeken said.
AWOS is a system that provides continuous, real-time information on weather conditions to pilots.
The relocation recommendation was made because the proposed site plan would conflict with the effectiveness of AWOS usage.
Plans are in the works for construction of a new terminal and also a parking apron for aircraft. The current terminal, built in 1964, needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades.
The current parking apron is no longer large enough and Bob Crain, project manager of aviation services of Burns McDonnell in Kansas City, Mo., told the city council last fall that the FAA would like to see the new apron in place before a new terminal is constructed.
During the committee meeting, member Jennifer Weiss-Assman inquired about an Airport Layout Plan (ALP).
Last month, advisory committee member Eric Johnson told the group there isn’t a current ALP that reflects changes they’d like to make. He said the last ALP officially was approved in 2003.
“By FAA standards that’s way outdated and that document is something the FAA holds near and dear to their hearts,” Johnson said.
On Friday, Johnson said once this latest project is approved — just this portion of the Airport Layout Plan will be updated, but that doesn’t address items like future runway or taxiway requirements until a full update is made.
Johnson previously described the ALP as a 100-page report, detailing all runway needs, forecasting potential traffic over a 20-year period and providing taxiway information.
“Everything about the airport is addressed in there,” Johnson said.
Chairman Ron Vlach asked Friday when such a plan would be completed.
“Our thought was let’s get this (terminal project) done and then we need to start addressing the LP (layout plan),” Goedeken said.
Vlach asked Johnson how long he thought the project would take.
Johnson said he spoke with Anna Lannin, planning and programming division manager of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.
“She’s our main liaison and contact at the State who handles all the funds coming into Nebraska,” he said.
Johnson said Lannin believes the parking apron is a justifiable project and is pushing it forward.
“So the apron, next year, is going to happen for sure — unless there’s absolutely some big blow up in the government with the funding,” Johnson said.
Johnson was less certain about what priority the FAA would place on the new terminal. He said a new terminal building is a low priority for the FAA, especially since the airport has a terminal.
“So we might have an apron sitting out there for a couple of years,” Vlach noted.
Goedeken posed a question.
“Is there any possibility that they could both move forward next year? We’ve accounted for the dollars,” Goedeken said.
Johnson told the Tribune it could be a greater possibility, but the city would have to upfront the cost of the terminal building. However, the city would be reimbursed by a 90 percent grant from the FAA at a later date for terminal.
Goedeken noted that the FAA has provided funds for the local airport for many years and that the terminal must meet standards. For instance, the new terminal will have to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
He said current terminal does not meet those requirements, noting that the restrooms aren’t big enough.
The advisory council meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month in the airport terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.