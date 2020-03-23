Community Action modifies its operations

Amid concerns relating to the spread of COVID-19, Community Action has modified its operations.

Lobbies at 210 O St. office in Lincoln and 365 W. First St. in Wahoo will be closed until further notice. Programs will continue operating during this time.

Current participants should directly contact the Community Action employee they’ve been working with for assistance. Others, including those requesting assistance with rent and utilities, should contact 402-471-4515 (Lincoln) or 531-289-8364 (Wahoo).

