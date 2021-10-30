Community Action selects Loughman as new CEO

The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders County Board of Directors recently announced that after more than 10 years with the agency, Heather Loughman has been named its new CEO. Loughman will begin her role on Oct. 31, succeeding the current CEO, Vi See, who will retire after over 13 years of service.

“Heather is a willing listener, a passionate advocate, a skilled messenger, and an outstanding leader,” said Lisa Hale, Community Action Board President. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we’re thrilled to have her leading the agency into its next chapter.”

Loughman has been employed with Community Action since 2011, serving in the Director of Communications and Development role on the agency’s leadership team since 2017. Since first joining Community Action, she has been instrumental in increasing support for agency programs, growing programs’ services provided, and adding new services to benefit residents of the agency’s two-county service area.

Loughman holds a BA in Scientific and Technical Communication; business emphasis and a MS in Rhetoric and Technical Communication from Michigan Technological University. She has a Certificate in Fundraising Management. She is a Leadership Lincoln Fellows XXXIV and was named United Way Speaker of the Year in 2019.

As a member of Community Action’s leadership team, Loughman has helped to steer the agency toward innovation and increased service provision throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Community Action provided over 107,800 services to over 17,900 individuals in Lancaster and Saunders counties. In 2021, efforts to address heightened need have continued, as many who were most affected by the pandemic are continuing to recover.

Loughman also assumes her new role at a time of tremendous growth. Community Action currently employs 166 staff across its seven locations in Lancaster and Saunders counties, including three full-day, full-year early childhood centers in Lincoln. In addition, Community Action Head Start is expanding early childhood education services to enroll 72 additional children and their families.

Community Action’s mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access. To learn more, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.

