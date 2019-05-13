The North Bend Area Community Band is beginning practice for its summer season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the North Bend Central Band Room.
Anyone who would like to play with the band is invited to come to practice and bring their instrument. Seven concerts are scheduled for the summer months, including the Nebraska State Fair.
This is the 33rd continuous year for the band. The band numbers about 35 people from high school age to senior citizens who love to play music together. Area communities represented, in addition to North Bend and Morse Bluff, include Fremont, Hooper, Schuyler, Prague, Cedar Bluffs, Brainard, Valparaiso, as well as Omaha and Lincoln. This will be the 11th year Bruce Bartels of Fremont, a retired music educator, has directed the band.
If you no longer have an instrument and would like to play with the band, several instruments are available. For more information regarding the band or instruments, call Carol Bohling, president of the band, at 402-652-8166.