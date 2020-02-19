Community businesses providing materials for sandbags

As Dodge County and the community of Fremont sees flooding begin from the Platte and Elkhorn rivers, there are options available for people to reduce the potential for water damage.
Dodge County Emergency Management recently highlighted several companies in the community that sell sandbags or materials for making sandbags in light of recent events.
Sandbags can be used to protect property in the event of a flood. Bags are made of various materials including burlap, polypropylene and nylon, and can be placed like bricks to create a barrier.
Sandbags can be purchased in Fremont from Menards at 2660 E. 23rd St., Tractor Supply Co. at 2850 E. 23rd St. and Bomgaars at 1830 E. 23rd St.
Bags can also be purchased from Frontier Bag Company at 2420 Grant St. in Omaha. Sand can be purchased from Arps Red-E-Mix at 250 W. Vine St. in Fremont and Eveland Supply Company at 710 County Rd. 14 in Scribner.
Mariah Fein, manager on duty for Tractor Supply, said the store has three pallets with 50 60-pound bags on each.
“We’re staging our sandbags, our pumps, generators and shop-vacs,” she said. “So we have those all palletized and ready to go if we have to pull them out. We have a ton of sand ready to go.”
If flooding occurs, Fein said the bags may go fast. Tractor Supply will hopefully get more supplies in soon, she said.
But for now, Fein said tube sandbags are available outside Tractor Supply for purchase.
“They don’t take up too much room, but they are heavy,” she said. “People just have to come inside and tell us how many they want and we’ll ring it up at the register and they can take them off the sidewalk.”
An employee at Bomgaars said the store has both pre-filled and empty fiberglass sandbags. A special request has been sent for more empty bags, which the employee said are due to arrive on Friday.
During the flooding last year, the employee said the items that went the fastest during the flooding were pumps and rain boots, but nearby Bomgaars locations were able to stock the store back up.
J.M. Pearl-Lee, owner of Frontier, said the bag store has several sizes for people to purchase. It even sells bulk bags that are 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of sand to create a “barricade,” she said.
“We also have sheeting, which some people like to put down and then the sandbags on top of them to actually create a wall,” Pearl-Lee said.
Frontier also has various types of bags to use, including burlap and polypropylene, which Pearl-Lee said is the most popular.
“It’s just based on the price points,” she said. “But the burlap is the environmentally friendly option.”
Tom McDonald, manager of Arps, said people can bring in bags to the store to purchase sand directly.
“Last year when the flooding happened, the City brought down bags here, and people were able to fill the sandbags,” he said. “But we don’t actually have the bags; the City collected up all of the bags that were filled and leftover empty bags and took them away.”
Stores can be called in advance to ensure materials are available to pick up.