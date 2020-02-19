Community businesses providing materials for sandbags

But for now, Fein said tube sandbags are available outside Tractor Supply for purchase.

“They don’t take up too much room, but they are heavy,” she said. “People just have to come inside and tell us how many they want and we’ll ring it up at the register and they can take them off the sidewalk.”

An employee at Bomgaars said the store has both pre-filled and empty fiberglass sandbags. A special request has been sent for more empty bags, which the employee said are due to arrive on Friday.

During the flooding last year, the employee said the items that went the fastest during the flooding were pumps and rain boots, but nearby Bomgaars locations were able to stock the store back up.

J.M. Pearl-Lee, owner of Frontier, said the bag store has several sizes for people to purchase. It even sells bulk bags that are 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of sand to create a “barricade,” she said.

“We also have sheeting, which some people like to put down and then the sandbags on top of them to actually create a wall,” Pearl-Lee said.

Frontier also has various types of bags to use, including burlap and polypropylene, which Pearl-Lee said is the most popular.