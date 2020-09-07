Community comes together to replace aging playground at Woodcliff Lakes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new playground at Woodcliff Lakes was erected and ready for use just in time for the Labor Day holiday thanks to fundraising efforts from RePlant Woodcliff over the summer.

The $50,000 playground renovation was ready in time for the holiday weekend, according to Carla Mahrt, a founding member for the nonprofit organization. Mahrt said the project replaced an aging playground.

“Typically, we do fundraisers and would have one a year in June, but we couldn’t have it this year because of COVID so we went completely online with the fundraising and it was very successful,” she said “I was amazed at the response.”

After raising enough money for the project through online donations, RePlant Woodcliff worked with Crouch Recreation, owned by Nebraska football legend Eric Crouch and his wife Nicole, to get the upgraded playground equipment.

Mahrt said it was a community effort to come together and raise funds to move the project forward. On Aug. 29, RePlant Woodcliff hosted an all-day playground build at the Woodcliff common ground.

“The community pulled together nicely for the funding,” she said. “We had close to 30 people that were there to help with the install and it was quite a complex install.”