Community comes together to replace aging playground at Woodcliff Lakes

A new playground at Woodcliff Lakes was erected and ready for use just in time for the Labor Day holiday thanks to fundraising efforts from RePlant Woodcliff over the summer.
The $50,000 playground renovation was ready in time for the holiday weekend, according to Carla Mahrt, a founding member for the nonprofit organization. Mahrt said the project replaced an aging playground.
“Typically, we do fundraisers and would have one a year in June, but we couldn’t have it this year because of COVID so we went completely online with the fundraising and it was very successful,” she said “I was amazed at the response.”
After raising enough money for the project through online donations, RePlant Woodcliff worked with Crouch Recreation, owned by Nebraska football legend Eric Crouch and his wife Nicole, to get the upgraded playground equipment.
Mahrt said it was a community effort to come together and raise funds to move the project forward. On Aug. 29, RePlant Woodcliff hosted an all-day playground build at the Woodcliff common ground.
“The community pulled together nicely for the funding,” she said. “We had close to 30 people that were there to help with the install and it was quite a complex install.”
Mahrt said there are two playground areas at Woodcliff. With more and more young families moving into the community, she said it was time to retire the aging equipment with something new.
“It was just time to retire the older stuff,” she said. “This is much bigger.”
The new playground build includes a large clubhouse, teeter-totter, swings and even accelerator swings.
“It looks awfully fun,” Mahrt said.
Mahrt said there wasn’t an expectation that the nonprofit would still be in operation after it initially formed in 2008 in response to severe storms and winds that leveled forested areas in the community.
“The initial focus was really cleaning up the cottonwoods and replacing the trees,” she said. “It seems like there’s some new project each year.”
Mahrt said it’s encouraging to see the community continue to support the work of the nonprofit over the last twelve years. She said if that support wasn’t there, the organization would have dissipated long ago.
“People are extremely supportive and it seems like there’s always something to do,” she said. “There’s always a project.”
Mahrt added that the nonprofit doesn’t raise anybody’s dues to the homeowner’s association, since all donations are voluntary and tax deductible.
“We’ve always thought, ‘well should we keep it going?’ And then there’s always something new to do and a groundswell of support from the community to do it and make it happen,” she said.
