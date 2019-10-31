For Don Cunningham, a playground is all about getting air in the face going down a slide or spinning on a merry-go-round.
But he said many children who are physically handicapped don’t usually get that opportunity, which is why the Fremont Kiwanis Club chose to construct an all-inclusive playground at the Splash Station.
“We have a few ramps in it, but generally, this is a playground that students who might have a wheelchair permanently or maybe on crutches for an intermittent period of time,” Cunningham said. “That individual can walk right out onto the playground by himself or herself without being pushed or shoved.”
The $187,000 project has raised over $160,000 since it started taking donations this year. The playground is planned to start construction in April.
The project has received donations from various community members and organizations including Fremont Methodist Health, the family of former Kiwanian Jim Moore, the Rotary Club of Fremont, the Fremont Area Community Foundation and the Rupert Dunklau Foundation.
A recent donation from Don Peterson and Associates brought the project $10,000. Don Peterson President Jennifer Bixby said the community has always been important to the real estate agency.
“This is a large family-friendly, community-minded project that will be around for years to come,” she said. “We love the fact that it’s inclusive for all ability types, which really spoke to us.”
Bixby said she felt that the playground’s close location to SunRidge Place, Don Peterson’s new subdivision, will attract many families.
“We’re really excited for the park to come to fruition next year and we’ll be some of the first visitors there, that’s for sure,” she said.
Cunningham, who is a member of the Kiwanis Club’s executive board, said the idea initially came from former President Joy McKay, who got to create a playground in Scottsbluff.
“We kind of picked up from her idea that maybe we could see if we could champion this process in Fremont and see if we could get a playground put in that would be a different type of playground, inclusive in nature and would be somewhat unique to our park system,” he said.
Cunningham said the Kiwanis Club thought the playground would be a perfect match for the east side of Fremont, which doesn’t have many playground options.
The new playground will be more linear than vertical with long, easily accessible ramps, Cunningham said. It will also use a top-tier surface for the ground underneath.
“It’s not any kind of rubber, it’s not pea gravel,” Cunningham said. “It’s a top-tier surface and it’s the best that’s available out there.”
There will also be playground pieces like a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and an enclosed teeter-totter.
“It’s a unique piece of equipment,” Cunningham said. “Any individual can access that, get in it and play with their friends.”
Cunningham said the playground will be an impressive addition to the Splash Station and was glad it’s been warmly received in the community for it to gather so many donations.
“We’ve been so well-received, and to raise this much money during the year that we have had, everybody has just been maxed out with giving because of all the mess of the flood, and there’s uncertainty with next spring,” he said. “And even with all of that undercurrent still, this project is going to be completed.”