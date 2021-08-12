Community event will celebrate Midland University's volleyball team

The Midland University volleyball team will be having a community and media day on Monday, Aug. 16 at Fremont Golf Club.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

The event will celebrate the 2020 NAIA Volleyball National Runners-up and preview the 2021 volleyball season. It will include a round table discussion by Rich Ray, voice of the Midland Warriors, featuring head coach Paul Giesselmann and members of the 2020 and 2021 volleyball teams.

Guests also will have the opportunity to meet Courtney Thomsen, Midland University’s director of athletics.

