Community impact is the heart of business

When business owner Brian Fox bought Sawyer’s Car Wash earlier this year, he wanted nothing more than to carry on the community-oriented tradition that had been established by Skip and Judy Sawyer.

“They built their business the right way,” said Fox. “They were always very present.”

The name Sawyer Car Wash has been changed to Cornhusker Auto Wash, but Fox will make certain that the same values are upheld.

“They worked long hours, focusing on doing what’s best of their employees and the community,” Fox added. “And that is a key ingredient in the recipe for success.”

When it came time for Skip and Judy Sawyer to sell their business, Fox was the logical choice.

“We both had been using Don England Equipment Co. for our respective businesses,” said Fox. “So we had that common link to start with.”

The Sawyers also shared with Fox a strong desire to serve their community. “Being able to impact the lives of employees and customers is what running a business is all about,” Fox added. “This will always be a community car wash.”

On his Facebook page, Fox includes a quote from industrial pioneer Henry Ford: A business that makes nothing but money is poor business.

Although Fox has, within the past 12 months, received three significant offers to purchase his business, he turned them all down. “I’m not in this for the money,” he said, “We’re a community resource.”

In addition to providing excellent service for vehicle owners, Fox also finds personal fulfillment as a resource for those struggling with grief and seeking care for loved ones suffering from dementia.

The year 2012 was a difficult one for Fox. His brother Curt died at the age of 33 due to an enlarged heart. Six months later his grandfather, Ray Fox, also passed away.

“I lost my faith,” said Fox. “I lost the ability to trust.”

It was while packing up his brother’s possessions that Fox discovered a special book called Chicken Soup for the Soul.

“Curt only got to know one of his nieces before he died,” said Fox. “And he said to me, ‘Brian, kids are the chicken noodle soup for the soul.’ As I read that book, it felt as though Curt was saying those words directly to me.”

The following year Fox found it necessary to quit his job as director at Boys Town so he could devote more time to caring for his parents.

“My father had gotten to the point where he could no longer perform simple tasks, and his behavior grew increasingly erratic.”

When his father was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), Fox learned as much as he could about it so he could become an advocate for other families having to cope with this illness. The University of Nebraska Medical Center now refers patients’ loved ones to Fox as a resource.

“I know how important it is to find a support group,” Fox said. “Sometimes it feels like nobody else understands.”

While earning a master’s degree in social work, Fox said he had no plans to become a business owner. “I got hired at Boys Town and started out mowing lawns. As a summer supervisor, I taught employability and social skills.” At the age of 28, he became a director.

When his father became ill, however, Fox realized he needed to give up his job and take over his dad’s business.

Fox said his schooling in social work is what helped him recognize his dad’s need for special care. “We both were grieving the loss of Curt and Ray, but Dad’s behavior went way beyond grief.”

Serving as an advocate and a community resource is important to Fox. As a business owner, he is glad to support various organizations. He also enjoys helping others develop the same mindset. “I always tell my employees, never underestimate the impact you can have on people’s lives.”

While living in Washington D.C. Fox had studied public policy at Georgetown University. “I was interested in organizational leadership, forming public/private partnerships. My ultimate goal was to help provide better care for kids. The partnership aspect taught me that anything you’re trying to accomplish, it’s teamwork.”

When asked what he most appreciates about running a business in Fremont, Fox described the city as “a blue-collar town that does whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Getting the job done is something Fox’s wife, Nicole, also believes in. “Right after we were married,” said Fox, “we started rescuing puppies from mills and getting them ready for adoption.”

Fox and his wife have four children: Adrianna, age 12; Jacob, 9; Kinley, 8; and Jordyn, 18 months.

