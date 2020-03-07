Community leaders talk about flood experiences for NET panel

Even with emergency preparedness, the flooding experienced by Nebraska last spring caught many public entities off-guard, Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith said during a panel Thursday.
“It was just so quick in how it all happened,” he told the audience. “Finding those partners that could be part of the emergency operation center, finding those partners within the community, that had to happen on the fly. And it was definitely a stressful event.”
Smith was one of four panelists who spoke at NET Nebraska’s Flood Recovery Discussion Panel at Logan View Public Schools Thursday evening.
Other panelists included Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton, Winslow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Zachary Klein and United Methodist Church Great Plains Conference Disaster Response Coordinator Hollie Tapley.
“Part of our goal has been to go out and talk to the people who were most affected by [the flood], and that’s certainly the people in this room as well,” NET News Director Dennis Kellogg said. “So we really appreciate you coming out and sharing your thoughts with us.”
The panel, along with two previous talks, was filmed and will be part of an hour-long episode of “Speaking of Nebraska,” which will air March 19 on NET. It was moderated by NET Senior Producer Bill Kelly, who produced the documentary “And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019.”
The panelists spoke on their experiences before, during and after the flooding experienced by the state last March. They also took questions from local residents in attendance.
Smith said he had taken the position of emergency manager for Dodge County for just seven months prior to the flood.
“It was nothing that I had ever been part of,” he said. “We’ve just had ice jams before.”
Newton said he didn’t think many people took the flood seriously at first, citing a woman who called him to say she had just bought a house in Fremont and was told that it had never flooded there.
“I said, ‘Ma’am, you live in a floodplain. You should have known that it was going to flood at some point in time,’” he said. “Until it happened, where we had to issue evacuation orders, I don’t people thought it was real.”
Klein said although the town of Winslow was used to flooding in the past, they still had to knock on doors to get people evacuated.
“We were trying to get people away, get them in their vehicles, get them moving, and not all of them left. It was difficult,” he said. “I think apathy is the best word for it, apathy or complacency: ‘It’s never been that bad before, so why should it be any different this time?’”
As part of the United Methodist Church Great Plains Conference, Tapley has dealt with disasters in the Midwest. She said she also wished volunteers would step up, as she had many who were interested reaching out as the flooding started.
“Well, it’s too late,” Tapley said. “So it is difficult, and I wish I knew the magic answer to get people to understand that you’ve got to be prepared. You’ve got to take it seriously.”
Despite Fremont running tabletop exercises on disasters, Newton said the magnitude of the flood took the city by surprise, especially the breaking of its levee, which had never broken in the past.
“A third of Fremont flooded, and it wasn’t just a low land, it was a lot of area with three to four feet of rushing water that came through,” he said. “We probably will plan differently for the next time.”
The city also never expected to become an island, Newton said.
“Never in our wildest dreams had we ever imaged that you had no roads in or out of Fremont,” he said.
Newton also highlighted the use of social media as a useful tool during the flood. After asking for volunteers to fill sandbags, the city received multiple people helping out.
After the intersection of Military Avenue and Ridge Road became flooded late one night, Newton drove out to the location to find 50 people putting down more sandbags than they could provide.
“I said, ‘I’ll go back for another load,’” he said. “I’ll bet you there were a dozen pickups that followed be back down to Arps Red-E-Mix to help us load sandbags.”
Klein said Winslow, which was hit hard by the flooding, received mutual aid from other communities including Hooper, who gave the residents shelter.
“They were doing anything and everything they could to make sure that anybody who was displaced had somewhere to go,” he said. “So even the surrounding communities all did an excellent job in assisting at that point so that everyone who was displaced at least had something.”
By the time Klein and others were able to return to the community, they had to pump water out of the town. The number of occupied residences went from 38 to just nine, he said.
Winslow is currently in talks to relocate its community. Klein said the village is waiting on legislation from State Sen. Lynne Walz that would allow for its relocation.
“The future of the community is still up in the air,” he said. “As a village board, we’re working hard to try to solidify what the future of the community’s going to be, but we don’t know that answer yet.”
As far as Fremont’s preparedness, Newton said the city was so ready for another flood that the ice jam on the Platte River last month caught it off guard.
“This ice jam could’ve been very dangerous,” he said. “It could’ve been almost as dangerous as the flood, because we are now so vulnerable with some of the breaches and some of the things that the high flood damaged that we have to fight now.”
Tapley said the United Methodist Church Great Plains Conference has gotten even more volunteers and is better prepared for a future flood in Nebraska.
“We’ve got people who are resilient, and we have people who care about our communities, and so they step up and help,” she said. “And if we can keep preaching that, keep teaching that, keep pushing that, I think we’re going to see in the next go-around a lot of stronger communities coming together because we have experienced it.”
Tapley also said the organization was looking nationally at broadening planning and training.
“We are looking at what might, what could, surprises,” she said. “We’re trying to build each scenario and figure out how we can help the communities, the emergency managers if this happens.”
Klein said residents need to have an open communication path and have an emergency plan in place.
“Don’t wait for somebody to tell you what is going on,” he said. “Watch the news, talk with people if you have questions, try to figure it out. Then as a community leader, do your best to find a way to push that information out to try and affect as many people as you can.”
Kelly thanked the panelists for taking time to speak about the flood, as well as their efforts during the past year.
“I can’t attest to whether you’ve kept your sanity or not, but you’re all looking pretty good right now,” he said. “But it’s a real tribute to not only you, but every other county, every other village, every other township and district across the state. It’s amazing.”