Community leaders talk about flood experiences for NET panel

“This ice jam could’ve been very dangerous,” he said. “It could’ve been almost as dangerous as the flood, because we are now so vulnerable with some of the breaches and some of the things that the high flood damaged that we have to fight now.”

Tapley said the United Methodist Church Great Plains Conference has gotten even more volunteers and is better prepared for a future flood in Nebraska.

“We’ve got people who are resilient, and we have people who care about our communities, and so they step up and help,” she said. “And if we can keep preaching that, keep teaching that, keep pushing that, I think we’re going to see in the next go-around a lot of stronger communities coming together because we have experienced it.”

Tapley also said the organization was looking nationally at broadening planning and training.

“We are looking at what might, what could, surprises,” she said. “We’re trying to build each scenario and figure out how we can help the communities, the emergency managers if this happens.”

Klein said residents need to have an open communication path and have an emergency plan in place.