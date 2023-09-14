A Nye Health Services Community Shred Day will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Nye Pointe, 2700 Laverna St., in Fremont.
The public is invited to bring their information-sensitive documents to the shred day. Documents will be shredded onsite and recycled into new paper products.
There is a limit of two boxes or 50 pounds per person.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today